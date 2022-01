That’s one heck of a wake-up call. A man in Findlay, Ohio got a little something extra when he stole a car from a dealership: a teenager snoozing in the backseat. The New York Post reports how 32-year-old Justin M. Vaughn had spotted the 2012 Audi A4 at the Taylor Hyundai dealership, getting behind the wheel and speeding away assumedly under the impression no one would be the wiser to his deed and that he would get away scot-free.

FINDLAY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO