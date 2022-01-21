Kaneko leading downtown Omaha sculpture garden project

The Gene Leahy Mall renovation project will have its grand reopening this spring and will feature public art.

The first of five sculptures was unveiled Thursday and it will go in the sculpture garden. Omaha gallery Kaneko is leading the effort to find artists for all of the sculptures.

The executive director of Kaneko says public art is key to bringing new people into the city.

"If you think of the architecture of any one city, you're going to remember buildings, you're going to remember towers and oftentimes you're going to remember the artwork that's around there," said Stephan Grot, executive director at Kaneko. "Those are the things that make people want to live in a city."

Kaneko is going to announce the other artists in the coming months.

The sculptures will be put up at the Gene Leahy Mall before its grand reopening over Memorial Day weekend.

