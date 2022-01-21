Showers could bring slippery conditions

Strong winds will continue in the Livingston / Big Timber / Harlowton areas through late Thursday evening with more wind over the weekend. Gusts of 40 to 60 mph are expected.

Several inches of mountain snow is expected west of Billings, with a mix of rain, snow and the potential for freezing rain or ice pellets most likely east of Billings. Only a light glaze of freezing rain can make for hazardous travel.

The valleys of eastern Montana are the most prone to slippery conditions but will depend on temperature and timing of precipitation. Wet snow is the most likely for most areas with light accumulations expected.

Skies clear on Friday with gusty northwest winds developing east of Billings extending toward the Dakotas. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph should be widespread.

Temperatures remain mild with morning lows in the upper 20s and 30s and Friday afternoon highs in the 30s to mid 40s on Friday and Saturday. Winds will once again increase in the mountain foothills west of Billings over the weekend, and highs will approach 50 degrees in some areas...including Billings... on Sunday.

