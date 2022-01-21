ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Showers could bring slippery conditions

By Ed McIntosh
 2 days ago
Strong winds will continue in the Livingston / Big Timber / Harlowton areas through late Thursday evening with more wind over the weekend. Gusts of 40 to 60 mph are expected.

Several inches of mountain snow is expected west of Billings, with a mix of rain, snow and the potential for freezing rain or ice pellets most likely east of Billings. Only a light glaze of freezing rain can make for hazardous travel.

The valleys of eastern Montana are the most prone to slippery conditions but will depend on temperature and timing of precipitation. Wet snow is the most likely for most areas with light accumulations expected.

Skies clear on Friday with gusty northwest winds developing east of Billings extending toward the Dakotas. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph should be widespread.

Temperatures remain mild with morning lows in the upper 20s and 30s and Friday afternoon highs in the 30s to mid 40s on Friday and Saturday. Winds will once again increase in the mountain foothills west of Billings over the weekend, and highs will approach 50 degrees in some areas...including Billings... on Sunday.

A mild weekend; changes by Monday

A mild day Saturday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. That will be the case through this weekend with mild temperatures. Along with mild temperatures, we will see some windy conditions across the central and eastern parts of the state.
Breezy and dry weekend

A dry and windy weekend will allow highs to reach mainly the 40s Saturday and some low 50s by Sunday. The mountain foothills of south-central Montana including Livingston / Nye / Big Timber and possibly Harlowton can expect winds 40 to 50 mph both days, with a brief decrease in winds Saturday evening and night.
We begin a warming trend, Rain and snow possible today

We begin a warming trend today with highs in the 30s with some 40s then 30s and 40s across the weekend. Some spots (including Billings) may reach into the lower 50s on Sunday. Tonight’s lows will be in the 20s and 30s, teens and 20s tomorrow night then 20s and 30s for the weekend.
Falling temperatures with snow showers today

A cold front will slowly move in by late this morning causing temperatures to fall through the day. Could be in the low 20s by the drive home. Expecting snow showers today with the main push coming in the afternoon through this evening. Areas west of Rosebud County will have a better chance at a couple inches of accumulation while totals will be light to the east. Watch out for slick and snow covered roads during your afternoon/evening commute.
Coldest is yet to come

Bands of snow will continue from Billings to the west and south tapering off through Wednesday morning. Most accumulations will be light but stronger bands are possible. Much of the area that has received snow has an icy glaze underneath, and the loose snow on top can blow easily, producing poor visibility.
A big drop in temperatures comes with some snow

After a very mild Monday, the timing of a Canadian cold front is key to Tuesday's weather. Temperatures in Southern Montana / Northern Wyoming will remain mild through Tuesday morning, starting the day with reading in the 30s and even some low 40s. As the front pushes from north to south, temperatures will fall throughout the rest of the day.
A sunny Monday, Snowy Tuesday

It will be a mild start to the week with highs reaching into the 50s this afternoon in Billings. A cold front will move through by late tomorrow morning bringing chilly daytime temperatures tomorrow. In fact, temps will fall during the day reaching the 20s by the drive home.
Mild tomorrow; chance of snow by Tuesday!

Another mild day today with temperatures in the 40s. A wind advisory is in affect for the Livingston to Nye area. Could see gusts anywhere from 50 to 65 mph. The strongest gusts will be tonight and tomorrow night.
Another warmer than average day, Cooler tomorrow

It’ll stay dry across the area today (some snow in the Beartooths) with temperatures back into 40s with some 50s. Strong crosswinds will be a concern through early this afternoon from Livingston to Nye with gusts up to 65 mph possible. Gusty winds up to 45 mph from Harlowton to Big Timber will also be possible.
