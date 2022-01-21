ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

Questions Raised In Grand County Horse Seizure

By Spencer Wilson
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YAwe0_0drSwpAy00

GRANBY, Colo. (CBS4) – More than a week ago, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office removed 144 horses from the Snow Mountain Stables , after complaints the horses were underfed and poorly cared for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Isicn_0drSwpAy00

(credit: Grand County Sheriff’s Office)

Michael Brooks, a mixed animal vet in Granby Colorado said that’s not the case. He’s worked with those horses in the past and said he went and looked at them at the Harmony Equine Center, run by the Dumb Friends League after they were taken.

“My assessment at that time is that there is no reason these horses should have been confiscated based on body condition.”

Brooks admitted there were a few horses he described as “older and thinner” but said a vast majority of them were in good shape, some even “a bit fat.”

The Grand County Sheriff told CBS4 they can’t comment more than what was sent in the press release about the incident but added they did not make this decision on a whim. Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said it would be freeing to show proof of their reasoning for taking the horses but cannot until the case has gone through the judicial system, as is standard practice.

“…To maintain the integrity of that investigation, we need to make sure that things are done correctly in accordance with standard procedure and accordance with the law and that also is very important as this case moves forward,” Schroetlin explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02plBj_0drSwpAy00

(credit: Grand County Sheriff’s Office)

The Dumb Friends League sent Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson this statement: “The Dumb Friends League had three veterinarians that evaluated and treated the horses last week; we have continued to monitor their health and treat them as necessary.”

Dr. Brooks was allowed to assess the horses (as provided under statute) but did not provide any care or treatment for them.

Our job is to make sure the horses get proper veterinary care and nutrition while the legal process unfolds. ”

Still, Brooks said this seizure was not motivated out of concern for the horses, but an ulterior motive altogether.

“So many things went wrong with this procedurally, with this confiscation, that I literally haven’t slept all week and I can’t hardly eat, ” Brooks said, exasperated.

“I think there is an ulterior motive of some of the previous employees.”

Brooks also took issue with the horses being removed from the property but then being deemed fit to be returned. He said 53 horses taken by law enforcement were checked out and confirmed to be in fine shape, although the rest have not been returned yet.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged to Wilson that was the case, horses were returned to the owner that were taken, but were deemed ok.

“Little frustrated to hear in order for him to get those 53 horses out of the Harmony Equine Center, it cost him over $5,000 boarding care,” Brooks said.

The owner of the horses declined to comment in this story but told Wilson he was retaining a lawyer to move forward with the case.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire: Investigators Consider Underground Mine Fire In Origin

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators continue to look into what caused the Marshall Fire in Boulder County. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possibility that an underground mine fire could be to blame. A home burns in the Centennial Heights neighborhood of Louisville. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) Investigators have focused their attention on the property of the Twelve Tribes religious group. There was a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office vehicle parked in the area on Friday night. (credit: CBS) The mine fire has been added to the list of possible causes. Nearly 1,100 homes and businesses were lost in the fire. One man died and a 91-year-old grandmother remains missing.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

West Metro Fire Crews Recall Fighting Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Dozens of fire and rescue agencies rushed to Boulder County last month, trying to save neighborhoods from the Marshall Fire. Crews from West Metro Fire and Rescue joined the fight in Louisville. Firefighters shared their experiences from that tragic day. (credit: West Metro Fire) “It’s still settling in my head, you know, what we witnessed. We went in really unknowing of what we were going to see that day,” said Mike Worcester, a firefighter and paramedic. Crews said agencies worked seamlessly together as they battled the most intense fire of their lives. “We were met with the most challenging fire...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Sterlin Love Pleads Guilty To Theft After Trying To Steal Plane At Centennial Airport

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The man who hopped the fence at Centennial Airport and tried to steal a jet has pleaded guilty. Sterlin Love, 31, pleaded guilty to two charges, including theft. Sterlin Love (credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) Love told Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies in July 2021 that he wanted to fly to Hawaii. As part of the plea agreement, six other charges were dismissed. He will be sentenced in April. (credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)
ENGLEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

VIDEO: West Metro Fire Rescue Crews Say Marshall Fire Was ‘Most Challenging Fire… Had Ever Seen’

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– More video shows what crews were up against as they pulled up to help fight the Marshall Fire in Boulder County. New video from West Metro Fire shows homes consumed by flames as crews drove into Louisville neighborhoods last month. (credit: West Metro Fire) “We were met with the most challenging fire environment any of us had ever seen,” said West Metro Fire Wildland Coordinator Brendon Finnegan. (credit: West Metro Fire) Nearly 1,100 homes and businesses were lost in the fire. One man died and a 91-year-old grandmother remains missing. (credit: West Metro Fire)
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granby, CO
County
Grand County, CO
Granby, CO
Pets & Animals
Grand County, CO
Government
Granby, CO
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Granby, CO
Government
Grand County, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS Denver

Front Office Destroyed In Fire At Marijuana Warehouse In Denver

(CBS4) — Denver Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed the front office of a legal marijuana warehouse in the city Friday morning. Check out our drone footage and photos from the warehouse fire at 47th and Kingston this morning. #DenverFireDepartment pic.twitter.com/0g9Fwt3JzR — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) January 21, 2022 According to DFD, firefighters were on scene near the intersection with E 47th Ave and Kingston Street. There was no damage to the warehouse itself and no known damage to the product, but a front office addition with a wooden structure was a total loss. The fire department did mention smoke damage...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Fort Morgan Police: Crash Kills Female In Middle Of The Street

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Morgan police say a female victim died after she was hit by a vehicle on Friday night. Police responded to the area near 7th Avenue and Main Street. They say they found the victim in the street with apparent injuries from being hit by a car. Details about the victim were not clear. Witnesses told police the victim was lying in the road before being hit by a car. She was taken to a hospital where she later died. Police say they identified the driver and vehicle involved. They also interviewed that person. It’s not clear if the driver will face charges.
FORT MORGAN, CO
CBS Denver

Attorney General Phil Weiser On The Lookout For Possible Violators Of Colorado Price Gouging Law After Marshall Fire

(CBS4) – Some of the thousands of Marshall Fire victims left without permanent housing after the Dec. 30 wildfire in Boulder County are currently trying to decipher between already sky-high rental rates in Colorado and price gouging. They’re finding it’s not all that easy to do. (credit: CBS) Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser says they’ll be watching the market closely. “What we are going to look for is someone acting outside of the norm of other actors because they can because someone said I need a place right now,” he said. At the start of the pandemic, Colorado passed a new law to prevent...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Police Investigating Shooting Which Resulted With 2 Shot, Hospitalized

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say two adults were taken to the hospital after they were apparently shot on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the area near 52nd Avenue and Truckee Street. Police have not released many details about the shooting, but say the victims’ injuries do not appear to be life threatening. ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 14000 block of E 52nd Ave. Two adult victims have been transported to the hospital. Injuries do not appear to be life threatening. No arrests at this time. Updates will be posted as they become available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/YDKBn7LhkT — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 22, 2022 Police have not arrested anyone at this point.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Wilson
CBS Denver

Woman Stabbed To Death In Denver In Suspect Domestic Violence-Related Incident

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police responded to the area near West Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard after  a woman was reportedly stabbed to death. Officers were called out late Friday night. Officers arrested Israel Casarez, 49, on suspicion of first degree murder. Investigators believe this was a domestic violence incident. Details about the victim have not been released.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Lack Of Clean Water Brings Hundreds Of New Build Homes To Screeching Halt In Northern Colorado

SEVERANCE, Colo. (CBS4) – The growing pains continue to be felt in northern Colorado towns as thousands of newcomers flock to communities between Fort Collins and Greeley. While some towns like Windsor and Timnath recently experienced power issues related to increased demand, now the Town of Severance is struggling to secure clean water taps for the hundreds of new-build buyers flocking to the town. (credit: CBS) As first reported by CBS Denver, a moratorium on new-build water taps in Severance has been issued after the water district the town contracted with was unable to build enough infrastructure to meet the...
SEVERANCE, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder County Investigators Find Bone Fragments At Home Of Nadine Turnbull, Missing In Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies have found small bone fragments at the destroyed home of Nadine Turnbull, a woman gone missing during the Marshall Fire. Nadine Turnbull (credit: Savanah Garcia Martinez) During an attempt to evacuate during the Marshall Fire late last year, the 91-year-old went back into her home to rescue her dogs. Scientific testing is now underway on the fragments to determine if they are human or canine. Investigators say it could be weeks or months before results are available. Investigators search the Turnbull property.(credit: CBS) Boulder County deputies say in a release Wednesday that they are committed to seeking answers and closure for the Turnbull family. RELATED: Coroner Confirms Robert Sharpe Was Man Killed In Marshall Fire Nearly 1,100 homes were lost in the Marshall Fire. Another person, Robert Sharpe, was also killed in the fire.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

‘You Just Have No Rights Once They Tow Your Car’: State Lawmakers Target Predatory Towing In New Session

DENVER (CBS4)– Two state representatives are hoping their new, proposed bill, will put the brakes on Colorado towing companies. (credit: Getty Images) “It’s just easy to take advantage and prey on them and I find that outrageous,” said Rep. Edie Hooton, a Democrat representing Boulder, who is pushing the bill that would tighten rules around what are known as nonconsensual tows. “I don’t believe that towing companies should have unlimited discretion to tow,” said Hooton. The bill’s co-sponsor, Naquetta Ricks, a Democrat representing Arapahoe County, said her belief in more restrictions on towing companies comes partly from her personal experience of having her car...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Seizure#The Horses#Nutrition#The Dumb Friends League#Mountain Newsroom
CBS Denver

Crooks Make Off With Youth Boxing Program’s Equipment

DENVER, (CBS4)- At the James Reed Memorial Gym in Denver, the Denver Police Brotherhood Boxing program teaches young people how to box, as well as life skills. “We teach them the basics of boxing and at the same time just self-respect,” said Coach Steve Kniffin. (credit: CBS) Program Director CC Edwards added, “Commitment. Commitment in this program but also commitment in respect for others in jobs and we also try to help them get jobs when they are old enough.” It’s a program the crooks who ripped them off earlier this week could have benefitted from. On either Monday night or Tuesday morning, the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Do You Recognize This Tiny Urn Found In Commerce City?

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators in Commerce City are hoping to return a tiny urn, found inside a stolen car, to the family it belongs to. On Aug. 16, 2021, an item containing the miniature urn was turned in to the CCPD Property and Evidence Unit. (credit: Commerce City) “All resources in attempting to locate the owner through investigation have been exhausted, so we are turning to you to try and reunite it with family members. Do you know the family that is missing this urn? The urn measures approximately 1.75 inches high and is engraved with the words, “My Dad, My Hero, My Angel.” It was recovered from inside a stolen car that was parked at 6200 E. 62nd Avenue in Commerce City. Please contact the CCPD Property and Evidence Unit at 303-289-3657 if you are the owner of this item.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado State Patrol Investigates Vehicle Off Highway 6, Partially In Clear Creek

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado State Patrol said they will wait to recover a vehicle that went off US 6 and partially into Clear Creek on Friday. The vehicle went off the highway just before 4:30 p.m. Troopers will return to retrieve the vehicle on Saturday. (credit: Colorado State Patrol) Two people were in the vehicle when it went off the road. Both were taken to the hospital. (credit: CDOT) The crash happened between CO 119 and CO 58, CO 119. The eastbound lane is blocked and authorities are alternative traffic in the westbound lane. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route. #US6 (6th Ave) eastbound: Road closed due to a crash between CO 119 and CO 58; CO 93. Eastbound lane is blocked. Alternating traffic in westbound lane. Expect delays. https://t.co/AYdEl28Lxk — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 21, 2022
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire KO’d Key Fire Truck; ‘Would Have Been Helpful,’ Says Chief

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – In the early hours of the Marshall Fire, the embers and smoke knocked one of the Louisville Fire Protection District’s ladder trucks out of commission. “The engine sucked up smoke and embers,” said Fire Chief John Willson. “It melted the air filter and caused the truck to die.” The reserve ladder truck had been involved in the firefight on Dec. 30 for about one to two hours before it died at an intersection near the flames. A photo taken by a bystander showed the abandoned truck with burned out homes in the background. (credit: CBS) Willson said having the apparatus in service “Would have been helpful — I can’t deny that.” But he said he was not sure it would have saved more homes. He said when the truck was knocked out, the firefighters assigned to it were then assigned to different rigs. The truck was repaired the next day and went back into service. Willson said as far as he knew, the ladder truck was the only vehicle that stopped working during the Marshall Fire. He said the truck, which is valued at about $1 million, was manufactured in 1993 and was rebuilt in 2010.
LOUISVILLE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Denver

Investigators Search For Man With ‘Paw Print’ Tattoo Accused Of Using Stolen Credit Card At Littleton Walmart

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is a accused of using a stolen credit card to buy gift cards at a Walmart in Littleton recently. (credit: Jeffco Sheriff) (credit: Jeffco Sheriff)   According to the Jeffco Sheriff Facebook post, “The man has a “paw print” tattoo on his right hand, and a large but indistinguishable tattoo on the top of his left hand.” Anyone with information can contact contact Investigator Timmons at 720-497-7235 or email sktimmo@jeffco.us.
LITTLETON, CO
CBS Denver

Jacob Brady Homicide Investigation: $25,000 Reward Offered For Information

(CBS4) – There is now a $25,000 reward for information related to the death of Jacob Brady. Jacob Brady (credit: Denver Police) Police were called to the 4500 block of West 2nd Avenue on the afternoon of Nov. 26 and found Brady deceased. (credit: CBS) The cause of death was not released and police did not provide any other details. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward. Jacob Brady (credit: Denver Police) The reward was increased to up to $25,000, with the majority being provided by family, friends and a Go-Fund Me campaign, as well as donations from an anonymous donor and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Wolves In Colorado: North Park Rancher Loses 2 Cows In 2 Days, Says His ‘Hands Are Tied’

WALDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – “Your question, what happens next … I wish I knew,” said rancher Don Gittleson. Gittleson raises cattle on a wide expanse of land close to Colorado’s border or Wyoming, and for years he said he has not had issues with wolves. Now he said that has changed. “Back when there were only two of them, they would go through the cows and get the cows stirred up but they didn’t attack the cows,” Gittleson explained. “Now there are eight of them, and that is a little different story.” On Tuesday Gittleson found a cow, still alive but bleeding badly after...
WALDEN, CO
CBS Denver

Owner Of Liquor License At Downtown Denver Bar With Fatal Shooting Surrenders License

DENVER (CBS4) – The owner of a liquor license at Cabin Tap House, where a double fatal New Year’s Eve shooting occurred, surrendered the license Tuesday. That license was still in the name of a former lease holder of the property — Chris Black. Black closed Falling Rock Tap House at the location at 1919 Blake Street in the middle of last year. Denver Excise and Licensing spokesman Eric Escudero said an application for transfer of the liquor license to the Cabin Tap House was pending, but the applicant, Thomas Schaefer, “Had not received a permit to operate legally at the time...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
37K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy