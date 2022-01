The Erie County Department of Health is reporting that COVID-19 cases have decreased in Erie County. Positive cases were down for the week ending January 15, 2022, from the previous week by 16 percent. The City of Buffalo had 35 percent of all of the cases for the week in the county. The weekly positivity rate was 23.5 percent. The age group with the highest number of COVID-19 cases from January 9 through 15 was 20 to 29-years-old with 2895.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO