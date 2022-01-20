ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Over 24,000 Dozen Eggs Donated to Food Bank of Iowa

kmaland.com
 2 days ago

The Iowa Egg Council and Fareway helped donate...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Shenandoah, IA
Shenandoah, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Iowa Egg Council#The Food Bank Of Iowa

Comments / 0

Community Policy