Jimmy Garoppolo was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, the San Francisco 49ers' second of the week. That's good news for the quarterback's availability against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Not that there was ever any doubt that Garoppolo would play. He is pretty banged up, though. Not only has Garoppolo been dealing with the pain of throwing with a torn ligament in his right thumb, but now, he is dealing with a right shoulder sprain.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO