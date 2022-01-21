ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Automakers are trying to bring the technology on display on the track

By Mercedes Martinez
kyma.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe race is on to bring self driving cars to the road. (KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Self driving...

kyma.com

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Automakers Work To Bring Driverless Cars To The Road

The race is on to bring fully autonomous vehicles to the road. A recent race in Las Vegas featured Indy-style cars, but there were no racecar drivers. The fully autonomous vehicles make their own decisions, like when to pass. Automakers are trying to bring the technology on display on the...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Tesla Plaid Track Mode brings torque vectoring and extra cooling

Tesla on Thursday confirmed a new Track Mode for the Model S Plaid aimed at improving performance in areas beyond straight-line acceleration. Rolling out to vehicles in North America this week via an over-the-air update, the Model S Plaid Track Mode originated in Tesla's quest to achieve the Nürburgring lap record for production EVs, according to the company. A Model S Plaid achieved that goal in 2021 with a 7:35.579 time.
CARS
newsy.com

Model Brings Attention To Dangers Of Apple's AirTag Tracking Device

A tiny piece of tech about the size of a bottle cap could have life-changing implications if exploited by the wrong person. Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Brooks Nader shared her story on Instagram about someone who had been tracking her using an Apple AirTag. A stranger apparently slipped it into...
CELL PHONES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#On The Track#Cbs#Driving#The Race Is On#Kyma#Kecy
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This Ultra-Rare 1965 Mustang Shelby GT350R Is Heading Back to Auction

The story of how Carroll Shelby was enlisted to turn Ford’s quotidian Mustang into a race car has been hashed and rehashed, embellished with sprigs of editorial parsley and, ultimately, served on a silver platter ever since the first Ford Shelby GT350 rolled out of Shelby’s shop in Venice, California, circa January of 1965. It’s generally agreed that only 562 examples of the 1965 model-year cars were made, making it the most desirable of all Shelby Mustangs and a top-tier collectible. But as I’ve alluded more than once, apropos of the denizens in George Orwell’s book Animal Farm, some cars are...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Robb Report

Mercedes-Benz’s New All-Electric EQXX Concept Is More Aerodynamic Than a Football

Mercedes-Benz wants vanquish EV range anxiety in style—at least in theory. On Monday, the luxury marque unveiled a new battery-powered concept, the Vision EQXX, as part of the lead up to this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. And, if it ever hit the road, it could succeed in pushing aside any driver’s worries about driving range. That’s because the new compact sedan would travel 621 miles on a single charge under real-world driving conditions, according to the automaker. Record-Smashing Driving Range To hear the brand tell it, the EQXX was born out of a desire to design the most efficient Mercedes of all time....
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Stops Building Mustangs For Endlessly Frustrating Reason

The auto industry's problems from 2021 have continued into 2022. Next year may be no different. The world is continuing to fight its way out of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting supply chain issues affecting basic goods and new vehicles. Automakers have been dealing with a semiconductor chip shortage, a crucial component required for final vehicle assembly. Major money-makers like trucks and SUVs have received chip priority over traditional sedans and sports cars, and Detroit's muscle cars, such as the Ford Mustang, haven't been immune, with Mustang production now shut down again after a stoppage early in 2021.
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Automaker-Branded Luxury Watches

Casio has teamed up with Toyota to launch a Toyota Land Cruiser-themed G-SHOCK timepiece. This watch is named the 'GWG-2000TLC-1AER,' and it features a design entirely reminiscent of Toyota's Land Cruiser and motorsports as a whole. This watch features various shades of gray, from a dark-black iron-like design on the...
LIFESTYLE
kyma.com

Local car clubs have become a fundraising engine

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In many communities car clubs are seen in a poor light. Usually associated with a culture that does more bad than good. But not here in Desert Southwest, car clubs are not only a part of the community, they've become a fundraising engine for local nonprofits.
YUMA, AZ
landline.media

Drivers give thumbs-down to Virginia left lane plan

Truckers tell Marty Ellis they don’t like one Virginia lawmaker’s weird-bordering-on-nonsense left lane proposal – or the latest from Tesla. Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast. I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson. The U.S. cross-border vaccine mandate goes into effect tomorrow. UCR...
VIRGINIA STATE
kyma.com

U.S. allows 18-year-old truckers to drive semi trucks across state lines

(KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. government is attempting to help ease the trucker shortage. A new federal apprenticeship will allow 18-year-olds to drive semi trucks across state lines. 49 states and Washington, D.C. give commercial drivers licenses to people under 21, but they can only drive big rigs within their...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy