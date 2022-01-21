Holly Humberstone releases new single — plays Coachella 2022

Emerging independent sextet Dust City Opera, who entwine strands of grunge, gothic country, punk, folk, and rock as the soundtrack to stories steeped in cosmic horror, transformation, and transcendence, has released their new single “The Unkind” alongside the announcement that their sophomore full-length album, Alien Summer, will be released on Friday, March 4th. Ominous guitars toss and turn over an anxious beat on “The Unkind” as frontman and sonic ringmaster Paul Hunton’s vocals contort in fits and flutters on a high register hook. PRESS HERE to listen and PRESS HERE to watch the official music video. “The Unkind” marks the latest release off Alien Summer, following early teases with “An Okay Way To Go,” “It,” “Tile or Linoleum,” and “Stars.” Alien Summer is available now to pre-save on DSPs and pre-order on CD and vinyl - PRESS HERE.

