ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Holly Humberstone releases new single — plays Coachella 2022

By Mark Ortega
passtheaux.co
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in October, when rising UK indie pop star Holly Humberstone toured through Los Angeles for the first time with sold-out gigs at The Roxy, I proceeded to cross my fingers she’d be on the following year’s Coachella lineup. If you look through Saturday’s lineup, you’ll find...

www.passtheaux.co

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Chlöe Bailey Says the Mantra of Her Debut Solo Album Is ‘Bad Bitch Energy’

Chlöe Bailey can describe her debut solo album with three words: bad bitch energy. “It’s very bad bitch energy,” she tells STYLECASTER. “Things that I’m trying to manifest myself to feel on a daily basis. Fake it until you make it.” Chlöe—who is one half of the duo Chloe x Halle with her sister, Halle Bailey—released her debut solo single, “Have Mercy,” in September 2021. The song, which went viral on TikTok and debuted at number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100, is the lead single from Chlöe’s yet untitled solo album, which her sister promises is a must-listen. “Individually, you...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Midlake Releases New Single “Bethel Woods”

Texas-based band Midlake released their new single “Bethel Woods” and accompanying music video on Wednesday, January 12. Recently named in The Guardian’s “Pop, Rock and Classical Music To Look Forward To In 2022,” Midlake made their grand return after nearly a decade away. The group’s new single precedes the release of their long-awaited upcoming fifth studio album, For The Sake Of Bethel Woods, to be released on Friday, March 18.
MUSIC
NME

Epik High say they’ll release new album before Coachella appearance

South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High will are set to release a new studio album before their upcoming appearance at Coachella. Earlier this week, Coachella announced that the K-hip-hop group would be part of the festival’s comeback lineup. Epik High – which comprises Tablo, Mithra Jin and DJ Tukutz – will be performing on Coachella 2022’s two Friday dates, both of which will also mark the final dates in Epik High’s previously announced North American tour.
MUSIC
NME

Rolo Tomassi release sombre new single, ‘Closer’

Rolo Tomassi have released a new song, the ethereal ‘Closer’, lifted from their forthcoming studio album, ‘Where Myth Becomes Memory’. In a press statement, the band’s keyboardist and vocalist James Spence spoke on ‘Closer’, saying: “We wanted to show a completely different side to the record by releasing this single.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Coachella, CA
udiscovermusic.com

Korn Release Fierce New Single, ‘Forgotten’

Korn’s latest single, “Forgotten” is now out. You can check the fierce new track out below. “Forgotten” is also the lead-off cut from the band’s new album, Requiem, due out on February 4, 2022 via Loma Vista Recordings. First announced in November, the album was initially previewed by its first single, “Start The Healing”. Requiem is the follow-up to Korn’s critically-acclaimed 2019 release, The Nothing, which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and has streamed 87 million times in the US to date.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Steve Jensen releases new single, “Really Nice Person”

Canadian singer-songwriter Steve Jensen recently released a new single, “Really Nice Person”. The song came about while he was having a chat with the owner of Bosa Foods, Len Panichelli, in Vancouver about how messed up the world is. “As I was about to drive off, Len runs...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Ombre! releases new single, “Les amours jetables”

Montreal, QC-based experimental indie-rockers, Ombre! is back with a new single, “Les amours jetables”. The single is from the band’s third EP, Les grands vents, and speaks about a situation that has tormented everyone at least once—dating. Especially in the age of apps like Tinder. Lead...
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Dark Funeral release new video single, “Let The Devil In”

Share the post "Dark Funeral release new video single, “Let The Devil In”" Swedish black metal legends Dark Funeral have released their new video single by the name of “Let The Devil In” — check out the clip below. The tune appears on the band’s upcoming full-length offering dubbed ‘We Are The Apocalypse,’ which arrives on March 18th through Century Media Records (pre-order).
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Maggie Rogers
orcasound.com

Mickey Leigh’s Mutated Music Releases New Single “Standing In The Dark”

New Album ‘Variants Of Vibe’ To Be Released On February 18. Netflix Movie Based On His Book ‘I Slept With Joey Ramone: A Memoir’ Coming Soon. Legendary NYC musician/author/producer Mickey Leigh unveiled “Standing In The Dark,” another single off his upcoming debut solo album under the name Mikey Leigh’s Mutated Music. The LP, ‘Variants Of Vibe’, set for release on February 18 via Wicked Cool Records.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
canadianbeats.ca

Arih SK releases new single, “Never Happen To Me”

St. Catharines, Ontario-based artist, Arih SK has a knack for writing short, slightly upbeat songs with simple melodies about loss, nostalgia, family, and relationships. Creeping Senescence is SK’s second full-length album in two years. While Ready (his first album), released in 2020, explored endings and beginnings with a full measure of melancholy, the follow-up promises more heartache with a backbeat.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Scott Hardware releases new single, “Watersnake”

Toronto, ON-based composer and avant-pop artist, Scott Hardware – a moniker for Scott Harwood – has unveiled his new single, “Watersnake”, which arrives as the latest to be lifted from his forthcoming third album, Ballad of a Tryhard, which is set for release on March 4, 2022, via Telephone Explosion Records. You can pre-order the album HERE.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

John Bickel releases new single, "Calling on Sunshine"

Carried by vibrantly soulful vocals, set to the definition of a finger-snapping groove, and anchored by a lyrical call for harmony, John Bickel’s “Calling on Sunshine” is a stunning burst of perseverant joy. The track begins with hummed vocals that evoke a gospel choir warm-up, with things...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headliner#Japanese#House
rockeramagazine.com

Rotfang and the Reptilians Releases New Single

Finland alternative rock newcomers "Rotfang and the Reptilians" are thrilled to present their debut single "Breakneck" released in January on all major music platforms. "Breakneck" debut single is an explosive, unapologetic rock tune with a touch of punk. With sounds redolent to bitter caffeine and high-speeds, the track is made for the road. The debut single comes with a B-side, featuring "Summer Haze" where the band introduces their sensitive side with impassioned melodies and catching guitars.
MUSIC
livemusicblog.com

Animal Collective Release New Single “Strung with Everything”

Animal Collective have released their latest single today, “Strung with Everything,” along with a new video directed by Abby Portner. This is the band’s third single off their upcoming LP release, Time Skiffs, due out on February 4th. “Recently for Animal Collective’s live shows I have been...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Rise Carmine releases new single, “Weight Of The World”

Toronto psych-rock artist, Rise Carmine has recently released his new single, “Weight of the World”. The single is being released with a music video by Liam’s friend Artyom Savin. It includes opposed images of a young musician’s room, decorated with posters of the 70s rock bands from which the song draws inspiration, and dramatic, monolithic statues, some of Atlas himself.
MUSIC
Singersroom

Caleya Black releases new single “Innocent”

Caleya Black’s new single “Innocent” due for release on January 21, 2022 will be eagerly anticipated by her fans. This R&B single has a slightly slower tempo than her earlier release “Nothing at all” but it effectively showcases Caleya’s impressive vocal range. “Innocent” is...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
gratefulweb.com

Dust City Opera Releases New Single "The Unkind"

Emerging independent sextet Dust City Opera, who entwine strands of grunge, gothic country, punk, folk, and rock as the soundtrack to stories steeped in cosmic horror, transformation, and transcendence, has released their new single “The Unkind” alongside the announcement that their sophomore full-length album, Alien Summer, will be released on Friday, March 4th. Ominous guitars toss and turn over an anxious beat on “The Unkind” as frontman and sonic ringmaster Paul Hunton’s vocals contort in fits and flutters on a high register hook. PRESS HERE to listen and PRESS HERE to watch the official music video. “The Unkind” marks the latest release off Alien Summer, following early teases with “An Okay Way To Go,” “It,” “Tile or Linoleum,” and “Stars.” Alien Summer is available now to pre-save on DSPs and pre-order on CD and vinyl - PRESS HERE.
THEATER & DANCE
canadianbeats.ca

Shantaia releases new single, “Broke To Brand New”

Saskatchewan-born country artist, Shantaia has returned with a bigger and bolder sound on her new single, “Broke To Brand New”. The new track flawlessly blends the sounds of modern country with her buoyant pop sensibility to create an empowering feel to the penetrating lyricism of the song. “The...
MUSIC
NME

Joey Bada$$ releases fiery new single ‘THE REV3NGE’

Joey Bada$$ has kicked off the year with a fiery new single titled ‘THE REV3NGE’, following recent confirmation of a forthcoming third album. The rapper’s new cut arrived on Friday (January 14), opening with a monologue in which he states “bitch I’m really, really out for blood this time”, before rapping “back and I’m badder than ever before”. Gritty beats and brass samples back Bada$$’ charged bars, culminating in a hyped comeback track from the Brooklyn native.
CELEBRITIES
nowdecatur.com

Jason Aldean Releases New Single ‘Trouble With A Heartbreak’

Jason Aldean was reminded of his R&B influences when he heard his new single, “Trouble With A Heartbreak.” He released the song and video on Friday (January 14th). The clip was shot in Las Vegas last month during National Finals Rodeo. Jason said, “The cool thing about putting...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy