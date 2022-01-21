ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

4 people, including infant, freeze to death being smuggled across US-Canada border

By VICTORIA J. ARANCIO
ABC7 Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour people, including two adults, a teen and an infant, have been found frozen to death about 40 feet from the U.S.-Canada border while being smuggled into North Dakota, according to U.S. and Canadian authorities. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and law enforcement officers with the Department of...

abc7.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Infant among four bodies found near US-Canada border

Police in Canada have found the bodies of four people, including an infant, in a snowy field near the US border. The group died from exposure due to the frigid cold, which dropped to -35C (-31F) with wind chill, officials say. The bodies of a man, a woman, a teenage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Florida State
The Independent

Four, including a baby and a teen, found frozen to death on Canada-Minnesota border

Four people, including an infant, have been found dead after being exposed to the cold near Minnesota’s border with Canada, a man has been charged with human smuggling in relation to the incident.Border patrol agents pulled over a Florida man, Steve Shand, 47, in a large van, on Wednesday near the border. According to a report by CBS Minnesota, there were allegedly two undocumented Indian nationals in his vehicle.On the way to the border patrol station officials came across another group who said they were expecting a pick-up but had been walking for 11 hours. They had items for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Essential Travelers Crossing Into U.S. Borders By Land Must Show Proof Of COVID Vaccination

(CBSDFW.COM) – The Department of Homeland Security is requiring all essential travelers crossing into the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination starting Saturday, Jan. 22. The new restrictions will apply to non-U.S. individuals who are traveling for both essential and non-essential reasons. They will not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, or U.S. nationals. COVID-19 testing is not required for entry via a land port of entry or ferry terminal. First announced in October 2021, the changes will align public health measures that govern land travel with those that govern incoming international air travel, according to DHS. Non-U.S. individuals traveling to the U.S. via land ports of entry or ferry terminals, whether for essential or non-essential reasons, must: verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status provide proof of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccination, as outlined on the CDC website present a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant document, such as a valid passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, or Enhanced Tribal Card be prepared to present any other relevant documents requested by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer during a border inspection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

4 found dead in blizzard in Canada near US border

The bodies of four people, including an infant and a teen, were found in the Canadian province of Manitoba near the United States border in what the Royal Canadian Mounted Police believe was a failed crossing attempt during a blizzard.RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said it's believed they died from exposure. MacLatchy said U.S. authorities had notified RCMP on Wednesday about a different group of people who had been apprehended after crossing into the U.S. from near the town of Emerson Manitoba. That group had items for an infant but no baby was with them. That led authorities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#U S Canada Border#U S Border Patrol#Canadian#Indian#Rcmp#Doj
CBS Miami

Suspect In Haitian President’s Murder Charged In Miami Federal Court

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A man who was extradited to the U.S. to face charges in connection to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse made his first appearance in Miami federal court on Thursday. Arrested in the Dominican Republic last month, Rodolphe Jaar is charged with conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap. Jaar, who was convicted of drug-trafficking charges a decade ago, once served as an informant for the...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Ohio man firing AR-15 to celebrate new year shot dead by police officer, wife claims

A Black man who was firing a gun to celebrate the new year has allegedly been shot dead by a police officer without warning.Marquetta Williams said the incident occurred outside their home in Ohio’s Canton city at 12.05am on Saturday, when her husband James Williams, 46, was firing celebratory shots using her AR-15 rifle.She said that he had gone inside after participating in the annual neighbourhood tradition but then went back outside to fire a few more celebratory shots. He fired four shots into the air and turned to follow her inside again, but then said: “I’ve been shot”, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wyoming News

Former Border Patrol chief: Texas doing federal government's job, holding line at U.S. border

(The Center Square) – The number of illegal immigrants apprehended at the southern border by the Texas Department of Public Safety in the past year has somewhat mitigated what is otherwise a huge problem because the Biden administration is failing to enforce U.S. immigration laws, a former U.S. Border Patrol executive says. While Texas is acting as the first line of defense at the southern border, former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott said, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents want to do their jobs but...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy