ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans interview Josh McCown for head coaching vacancy

By Jack Browne
theScore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Texans interviewed former NFL quarterback Josh McCown for their head coaching vacancy Thursday, the team announced. McCown interviewed for the position last season but was beaten out by David Culley,...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstontexans.com

Josh McCown's Biography | Houston Texans Head Coach Search

The Texans have completed an interview with Josh McCown for the head coaching position. Originally selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 16th pick in the third round (81st overall) of the 2002 NFL Draft, McCown most recently spent the 2020 season as a quarterback with the Houston Texans. Over the course of 17 NFL seasons (2002-10, 2011-20), McCown appeared in 102 games (76 starts) and completed 1,584-of-2,633 passes (60.2 pct.) for 17,731 yards and 98 touchdowns while rushing 248 times for 1,106 yards and 13 touchdowns.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Bogman’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Mock draft season is here! This mock is based on what I would do for every pick in the first round. I considered the current roster build, who each team will lose in free agency, how much cap space each team has, how many picks each team currently has, and of course, the team’s weaknesses from the 2021 season. We only know the current draft order up to 24 as eight teams are still alive in the playoffs, so the last eight picks were done by record.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
Battle Red Blog

BRB GroupThink: Your Favorite Houston Texans Head Coaching Candidate

The Houston Texans did it. They fired head coach David Culley. Since then, they have begun their head coaching search. Who do you want to be the next head coach of the Houston Texans?. This was the question I asked the masthead, these were their responses:. MATT WESTON:. I don’t...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Mahomes Vs. Allen Set to Become the New Brady Vs. Manning

1a. The Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen matchup feels more like a budding “Tom Brady-Peyton Manning” than any other QB head-to-head has. There’s the fact that they’re meeting for the fourth time in two seasons—including for a second consecutive postseason—and the fact that, right now, both quarterbacks are operating at the height of their immense powers.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Texans reportedly looking for reasons to hire Josh McCown

Thursday, news broke that the Houston Texans interviewed Josh McCown, a quarterback who has never coached at the college or NFL level at any point in his career, as a candidate to replace David Culley. While it was the second year in a row that Houston has interviewed McCown, it left a lot of people scratching their head why an NFL team is so dead-set on handing the keys to their franchise over to someone who has no major coaching experience, especially in the wake of firing one of the league’s few black coaches after one season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Dolphins#Chargers#American Football#Eagles
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears sign Lamar Jackson to reserve/futures contract

The Bears signed a big name to their roster on Wednesday. The team announced they’d signed Lamar Jackson to a reserve/futures contract. You know, the Lamar Jackson who played cornerback at Nebraska from 2016-2019, starting 35 games and intercepting five passes. The Lamar Jackson who signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2020, played in 13 games and started six of them. The Lamar Jackson who spent most of last year on the Jets practice squad, but did play in one game.
NFL
Distractify

Odell Beckham Jr. Was Just Asked to Take a PES Test by the NFL, but What Exactly Does That Mean?

It goes without saying that the athletes in the NFL are the cream of the crop. It takes quite a bit of skill and know-how to even get noticed by one of the league's illustrious teams. Considering how much is at stake and how competitive professional sports can get, organizations like the NFL have strict rules governing player behavior as well as what is considered acceptable when it comes to training and prepping their bodies.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Rumored To Be Considering At Least 2 NFL Jobs

The Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors are heating up this week. On Wednesday night, Bruce Feldman reported that sources inside Michigan football told The Athletic they think Harbaugh would accept the Las Vegas Raiders job if offered it. “They also know that Harbaugh can be hard to read,” Feldman...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy