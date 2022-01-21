ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna, FL

Court records detail statements from suspects in Marianna murder

By Chloe Sparks
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EfU3G_0drSuJIe00

MARIANNA, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Devin Michael Knight, Gabriel Clemons and Ramaryia Keys all played a role in the tragic death of a Graceville man, according to courthouse records.

JCSO deputies arrest three people in connection with a Marianna murder

The victim’s family said their loved one was mentally challenged.

Court records detail the statements of the alleged criminals. Here’s what’s in those reports.

Knight told investigators the victim and Clemons got into a fight outside of a camper on Skyview Road. He said the argument over money.

Then, Clemons allegedly hit the victim in the head with a heavy object.

Body found at landfill in Campbellton

Records then note the victim was put into a bathtub where he later died.

One or more suspects carried the victim outside. Knight said he and Keys put debris over the body.

Keys said Knight piled wood on top of the body and set it on fire.

According to Keys, she, Knight and Clemons then all went inside and did drugs afterward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

