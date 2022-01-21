5 areas where VCs can play an outsized role in addressing climate change

George Monbiot writes movingly about his despair in the face of environmental inaction (Watching Don’t Look Up made me see my whole life of campaigning flash before me, 4 January). It is possible to understand the strange lack of urgency by considering what George articulates elsewhere, namely that humanity is trapped in a consumer-capitalist system, whose effects are environmentally disastrous. The problem leading to pessimism is that changes to the fundamental belief systems of any culture must inevitably be very slow. The associated values are so taken for granted as the atmosphere of social existence, and shared as the basic assumptions of life, that it takes generations for cultures to change in their fundamentals.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO