Spurs' Devontae Cacok: Keeps double-digit streak alive

CHICAGO (CBS) – More bad news for the Bulls as they try to hold on to their first place spot in the Eastern Conference, they’ve confirmed that Lonzo Ball will undergo an arthroscopic surgery on his left knee which will leave him sidelined for 6-8 weeks. Ball suffered a small meniscus injury in his left knee and received different treatment options that didn’t take, according to coach Billy Donovan. “We were giving him some therapy on his knee, there wasn’t a great response to that,” Donovan told reporters, “so that’s when he left to come back from the trip in Memphis, and now they’ve switched to a different kind of treatment for him and they’ll see how that treatment works out, and then there’ll be another step after that if we need (there) to be. But right now it’s just more just trying to help him just get healthy.” Ball last played with the team against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 14. contributing a little over 23 minutes on the court. He has missed the last three games and will not be with the team during their upcoming three-game road trip.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO