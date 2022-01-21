ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs' Devontae Cacok: Keeps double-digit streak alive

 2 days ago

Cacok notched 26 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals across...

CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Eighth triple-double of season

Murray closed Wednesday's 118-96 win over Oklahoma City with 23 points (11-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, 14 assists and three steals over 30 minutes. Murray recorded his eighth triple-double of the season during the Spurs' victory, as the guard led the team in all three categories to cap off an outstanding performance. Murray's eight triple-doubles have already shattered last season's mark of four in 67 games played. The Washington product will try to help the Spurs get to win No. 18 against the Nets on Friday.
NBA
