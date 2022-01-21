ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Lack of representation in dermatology leads to increased likelihood of inequitable care

By Elizabeth Ruiz
Denver Channel
 2 days ago

Sharon King wants to see a change in the field of dermatology. King is the executive director of Litty Ligo Community Network. It’s a resource to help support the mental and emotional health of people living with vitiligo. “There are so many voices in this community that get...

www.thedenverchannel.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Hers Introduces New Prescription Dermatology Offerings Increasing Support for Women Experiencing Common Yet Emotionally Distressing Hair Loss

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2022-- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, has launched two new prescription offerings -- Topical Finasteride & Minoxidil Spray and Oral Spironolactone -- to provide women with more effective solutions to address hair loss, which 1 in 3 women -- roughly 30 million women in the US alone -- experience at some time in their lives.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Increase in Scottish Covid-19 intensive care cases

There were 55 people in intensive care with Covid-19 on Saturday, Public Health Scotland figures show.It is an increase of seven from Friday when the intensive care total was 48.The data also shows that 13 of the people requiring intensive care have been treated for more than 28 days.There are 1,382 people in hospital with confirmed Covid-19, an increase of 20 from Friday.The figures show there were 7,561 new cases of Covid-19 reported, although there are delays in people receiving results from PCR tests.Of the 38,423 new tests for Covid-19 that reported results, 23.2% were positive.There were three new reported deaths...
WORLD
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Mid Florida Dermatology & Plastic Surgery

Mid Florida Dermatology & Plastic Surgery has been a proud member of the Orlando medical community for more than 30 years and has been previously voted Orlando’s #1 Medical Group! Originally founded by Orlando resident, Dr. Michael Gutierrez, the practice has grown to include more than 30 locations, and over 20 board certified medical doctors. Their talented staff creates a comprehensive approach that allows patients to experience a seamless transition between diagnosis, treatment and prevention which provides a continuity of care from a team they know and trust. An exceptional level of consideration for the safety and care of their patients is a standard carried across all of Mid Florida Dermatology & Plastic Surgery. As a patient, you’ll find that every contact made is meaningful. Always respectful of your time and attuned to your health, their staff provides essential care without being excessive.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Hair Care#Dermatology#Skin Diseases#Skin Condition#Vitiligo#Asian#Indigenous
MedicalXpress

Intervention leads to increase in primary care screenings for older adults

Falls and dementia are some of the most common syndromes affecting the health of older adults, but many primary care physicians are not specifically trained to screen for them. The Indiana Geriatrics Education and Training Center (Indiana GETC) created a successful intervention combining education and workflow that increased primary care screenings for these geriatric conditions.
INDIANA STATE
Denver Channel

Pediatric units tackle child COVID case surge

According to the CDC, more than 1 million children reportedly tested positive for COVID last week. The surge is challenging pediatric units in hospitals nationwide. "I think this time last year we were all really hopeful that we wouldn't still be here," said Dr. Tracy Butler, pediatric ICU director at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. "It's sad that we are currently in this peak situation."
DENVER, CO
WCIA

VitalSkin Dermatology expanding high-quality skin care services

Dr. Jeremy Youse, Board Certified Dermatologist & Fellowship Trained Mohs Surgeon, joins us with how VitalSkin Dermatology helps patients, both medically and cosmetically. My team and I take pride in being well-versed in all aspects of dermatology – medical, surgical and cosmetic. We have location is Decatur, Mattoon and in August will be opening in Champaign-Urbana.
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Wyoming News

Spit Test: Saliva Alerts Babies to Close Relationships

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Sharing food and smooching are two ways babies can suss out whom they can depend on to take care for them, a new study suggests. The tell-tale clue common to both is a surprising one: saliva. “Babies don’t know in advance which relationships are the close and morally obligating ones, so they have to have some way of learning this by looking at...
SCIENCE
Post Register

Demand for health care increasing, capacity decreasing

BOISE — As the omicron variant spreads in Idaho, health care providers across the state are doing what they can to provide for their patients even as the variant has sickened health care workers. “This means that health care capacity is decreasing while demand for services is increasing,” said...
IDAHO STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Vial announces advisory board to discuss the "Future of Dermatology CROs" with leading sites at 2022 Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial announces that in conjunction with the 2022 Winter Clinical Dermatology conference it will host an Advisory Board with leading research sites to discuss the challenges in clinical research with a focus on improving speed and quality of trials in Dermatology. Launched earlier...
ECONOMY
NBC News

Health care system strained as worker burnout increases

A new survey shows a dire strain on the health care system as nearly 1 in 5 health care workers have quit since the beginning of the pandemic. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson spoke to some of those workers who have been on the front lines even before the onset of Covid-19.Jan. 14, 2022.
HEALTH SERVICES
Niles Daily Star

Stonegate Dermatology welcomes new provider

ST. JOSEPH – Spectrum Health Lakeland recently welcomed Kristyn Beaver, NP, to the medical staff. Beaver is seeing patients alongside Riddhi Shah, DO, and Dennis Kordish, PA, at Stonegate Dermatology, located at 3901 Stonegate Park, Suite 300, in St. Joseph. Beaver earned a Master of Science in Nursing degree...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
Norwalk Reflector

Fisher-Titus battles increasing care demands

NORWALK — The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to heavily impact the local community, as well as the state of Ohio. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19, as well as other illnesses, are at an all-time high and creating a strain on local health care organizations due to the increase of patient care demands and staffing shortages.
NORWALK, OH
CBS News

Singer dies after deliberately catching COVID-19

A popular Czech folk singer who deliberately caught COVID-19 has died, her son says. Hanka Horka, who was not vaccinated, caught the virus from her son and husband, who are vaccinated but still caught it over the holidays, according to BBC News. The 57-year-old purposefully did not stay away from...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy