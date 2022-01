Everyone deserves their own day, and today just happens to be mine. Today is National Disc Jockey Day. Of course, that brings up the question, what exactly is a Disc Jockey?. Back in the old days, we radio folks would go into a little studio with a couple of record players and a few "cart machines" (basically 8-tracks machines). Of course, those playing music in clubs or dances are also considered a "Disc Jockey" but for the purpose of this article, we're going to focus on the radio aspect of it.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO