AI/ML in 2022: More Real-World Deployments, Focus On AI Ethics and Blockchain Hopes

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 4 days ago
Oxylabs AI & ML Advisory Board members predict what to expect in 2022. Pujaa Rajan, Gautam Kedia, Ali Chaudhry and Jonas Kubilius predict the future of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the real world. The board consists of 5 members: AI experts from UCL, Stripe, Three Thirds, UCL and Stripe....

hackernoon.com

Interesting Engineering

Quantum Computing in Silicon Just Made a Major Breakthrough. 99% Efficiency?

Last November, we brought you two major quantum computing breakthroughs. First, the U.S. Quantum Economic Development Consortium revealed the results of benchmarking experiments that demonstrated how an advanced error-suppression method increased the probability of success for quantum computing algorithms to succeed on real hardware by an unprecedented 2,500%. Second, engineers...
COMPUTERS
morningbrew.com

Seven AI ethics experts predict 2022’s opportunities and challenges for the field

Just over one year ago, corporate AI ethics became a regular headline issue for the first time. In December 2020, Google had fired Timnit Gebru—one of its top AI ethics researchers—and in February 2021, it would terminate her ethics team co-lead, Margaret Mitchell. Though Google disputes their version of events, the terminations helped push some of the field’s formerly niche debates to the forefront of the tech world.
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

How COVID broke supply chains, and how AI and blockchain could fix them

When the coronavirus crisis erupted in 2020, it became apparent that the medical emergency was accompanied by severe shortages, especially in some medical devices. The pattern was first observed for ventilators: demand spiked everywhere and the supply chain was disrupted. This was because production of the devices spanned multiple countries, with each part dependent on other parts manufactured in different locations. The longer the chain and the more complex the dependence, the greater the exposure of any point to the disruption of another one, and to mandated shutdowns.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University College London#Data Science#Ai Ml#Ucl#Stripe#Ai Meets#Healthcare#Blockchain
biospace.com

Aria Deploys AI Differently to Drive New Insights

Aria CEO Andrew A. Radin​/courtesy Aria Pharmaceuticals. Aria Pharmaceuticals is using a unique computational approach to drug development that has increased its success rate by 30-fold when compared to traditional approaches. This improvement was instrumental in developing the 18-compound pipeline at this preclinical stage, small molecule company. “The 30-fold...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
HackerNoon

3 Best Auditing Companies for Your Smart Contracts in 2022

Smart contract audits are either done manually or automatically. They look into smart contract codes to detect vulnerabilities and security issues for the project to be safe for public use. With the rise of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), there is an increased need for security audits as it attracts the risk of hacking. After thorough research, we have come up with the three best auditing companies for your smart contracts. They include Certik, Chainsulting, OpenZeppelin Defender, and Binance Accelerator Fund.
ECONOMY
CBS Austin

Greencoin AI's revolutionary "Burn-to-Earn" Blockchain-powered fitness program

The 2022 aggregate value of all digital currencies was $2.25 trillion, according to coinmarketcap.com. That's up a cool 191% from the beginning of 2021. Trending Greencoin AI announced the listing of its GRC coin on the global crypto exchange platform Coinsbit, P2PB2B, and LBank. You get your health and fitness while earning crypto as you work out. Greencoin AI’s revolutionary, “Burn-to-Earn” Blockchain-powered fitness program offers mental and financial fitness while helping to heal the environment. Greencoin AI mining will not only be powered by green renewable energy but an untapped source in human energy. The lineup of “smart” fitness equipment, converts energy from physical exercise into cryptocurrency. It’s expected to include a stationary bike, treadmill, that tracks physical activity and rewards workouts with GRC coins right into your GWallet. Become a collector and learn more at www.greencoin.ai.
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Create More Engaging Content With This $40 AI Editor

In recent years, copywriters and online marketers have stopped trying to do all the heavy lifting themselves. While few (if any) entrepreneurs have the time or cash for a copy editor, AI speech and content checkers are making quantum leaps. If you're trying to cast a spell on followers, you're...
SOFTWARE
Computer Weekly

How to make AI greener and more efficient

Wirth Research, an engineering company that specialises in computational fluid dynamics, has become increasingly concerned with environmental sustainability. It initially focused on the design of racing cars, allowing clients to replace expensive wind tunnel work with computerised modelling, but in recent years it has designed equipment that reduces the aerodynamic drag of lorries, and a device which reduces cold air escaping from open-fronted supermarket fridges, cutting energy use by a quarter.
ENGINEERING
aithority.com

Cogniteam Nimbus Supports Cloud-Enabled Robot Deployment Powered By NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI Platform

Cogniteam integrates NVIDIA Isaac GEMs into Nimbus, streamlining robotics from. development to deployment leveraging the NVIDIA Jetson platform. Cogniteam announced it is supporting the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform into its cloud- based robotics development and deployment platform, allowing cloud-enabled deployments to. use NVIDIA technology for the first time. More...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Containers vs. Serverless: Which is Better for DevOps?

Both containers and serverless have been the cool new kid on the block for the last few years. Both technologies have awesome use-cases and valid pain points. The main, most prominent, is development speed and time-to-market for startups. But, once you dig down there are several important factors to think about, like complex deployment scenarios and the time it takes to deploy your application. Using containers means you won't have any auto-scaling by default. The advantage is that you have full control of your resources and you are in charge of the scaling.
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

Sensory enables customers to control how their AI solutions are deployed

Sensory announces the beta release of SensoryCloud.ai, a complete AI as a Service platform designed for processing voice and vision AI workloads in the cloud. Leveraging Sensory’s decades of experience with voice and vision AI, the SensoryCloud platform is launched with AI services such as Speech to Text, Sound Identification, Wake Word Verification, Face Verification, and Speaker Identification. Additional services and updates will be offered throughout the year.
SOFTWARE
The Daily Collegian

Have an idea to change the world? Submit it in the Nittany AI Challenge

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa — Penn State students from all Commonwealth Campuses and Penn State World Campus are invited to form a team and submit ideas about how to improve the world using the power of artificial intelligence by entering the 2022 Nittany AI Challenge. The competition is open to students in any major and experience level. The teams chosen will compete for a prize pool of $50,000.
EDUCATION
VentureBeat

5 ways AI and ML will improve cybersecurity in 2022

Cyberattacks are happening faster, targeting multiple threat surfaces simultaneously using a broad range of techniques to evade detection and access valuable data. A favorite attack strategy of bad actors is to use various social engineering, phishing, ransomware, and malware techniques to gain privileged access credentials to bypass Identity Access Management (IAM) and Privileged Access Management (PAM) systems.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Nokia, Schweizer Deploy AI-based Video Analytics to Improve Railroad Safety

Nokia this week announced the deployment of its Scene Analytics solution for Baselland Transport AG (BLT) in Münchenstein, Switzerland. The AI-based system applies computer vision and machine learning technologies for real-time monitoring and analysis, to ensure the safety of railroad crossings. As the first deployment of this kind in Europe, Nokia’s collaboration with Schweizer Electronics and BLT demonstrated the reliability of AI-based railroad safety solutions for daily use.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Tips on Choosing the Tech Stack

In choosing a tech stack you need to go through all of the factors that might influence the decision. For the frontend, there are HTML, CSS, and JavaScript programming languages, but talking about frameworks, that are most commonly used, there are just a few highly popular options: Angular, React, and Vue. For mobile apps, the difference is whether Native, Hybrid or PWA you choose: for Native - Objective-C for iOS and Java for Android, for Hybrid - HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, for PWA - HTML5, CSS3, or JavaScript, and it uses the Ionic framework, which is based on Cordova. For Backend, there are Node.js, Python, Express, and Ruby, which are by far the most popular backend programming languages. Databases that would be highly common on the market: MongoDB, Redis, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Neo4J. For each process, there is a particular set of possible DevOps tools: Build - Kubernetes, Docker, Puppet, Chef; Continuous integration - Jenkins, AWS, CircleCi; Test - Mabl, XRay, SauceLab; Deployment - Jira, Bitbucket, AWS CodePipeline. Lastly, MuleSoft, IBM API Connect, Microsoft Azure, and Tray are prominent API integration platforms that you might consider adding to your soft.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Is Latency Slowing Down your E2E Tests?

LambdaTest recently found that by running tests on a single environment, they could test up to 70% faster than other cloud test execution platforms. I was curious to understand why this was, and it turns out that latency plays a big role. By making small improvements to latency in our own tests, we can improve performance further.
SOFTWARE
InformationWeek

AI and Data This Year: Bigger, Bolder, and Business-Focused

When “The Matrix” movie first aired in 1999, it showed us an extreme version of artificial intelligence and the power of data that in many ways seemed impossible. More than 20 years later, the latest installment has been released into a world where the perception and adoption of AI and data has drastically changed.
MARKETS
dataversity.net

2022 Predictions: Databases, AI, Chaos Engineering, and More

As we get started with 2022, organizations continue to leverage new strategies and technologies to maximize the value they get from data. These emerging trends will play a major role in shaping how enterprises use and harness data this year and beyond. Read on for our predictions regarding databases, AI, chaos engineering, and more.
SOFTWARE
techgig.com

Data science, AI/ML & cloud computing most in-demand skills in 2022: Report

The need for skilling and upskilling reached a new high amid the pandemic and in 2022, big data analytics, along with AI/ML, are forecast to be most in-demand skills in India, a new report showed on Monday. With rapid tech adoption across industries and entirely tech-enabled sectors such as IT...
RETAIL
