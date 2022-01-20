Father of missing girl a suspect in 2008 Lynn murder

LYNN — Adam Montgomery, the father of 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery who hadn’t been seen for two years but was just recently reported missing, is a suspect in a Lynn murder that happened in 2008 , according to a law enforcement official first cited in a Fox25 report.

Montgomery is a suspect in the unsolved murder of Darlin Guzman, 28, who was shot multiple times in the chest in a parking lot outside of White Hen Pantry at 9 Austin Square after an argument with another man.

The owner of the White Hen store — which is now a 7-Eleven — Emad Abedeldin, said his employee heard Guzman arguing with another man outside the store moments before shots were fired at 10:55 p.m. on Feb. 10, 2008, according to a past Item report.

Authorities at the time of this murder said that the individual who shot Guzman fled the scene in a red Honda Accord.

Montgomery, 31, has an extensive criminal record and is currently being held without bail in New Hampshire for a charge of felony second-degree assault against his daughter from 2019, according to multiple news outlets.

Montgomery was also charged with one misdemeanor charge of interference with custody and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child, but hasn’t been charged with his daughter’s disappearance.

Montgomery’s wife, Kayla, is also facing several charges including theft in an alleged scheme where she used more than $1,500 in food-stamp benefits on Harmony’s behalf after Harmony was missing, according to multiple reports.

In February 2019, a Massachusetts judge gave Montgomery custody of Harmony after her mother, Crystal Sorey, lost custody because of substance abuse.

Sorey was reportedly searching for her daughter months ago after she spent time in sober homes, looking for answers about her daughter’s whereabouts.

Harmony was last seen in Manchester, N.H. in late 2019, but wasn’t reported missing until late December 2021.

Montgomery told police he hasn’t seen his daughter since November 2019.

Police described Harmony as a white 7-year-old girl about 4 feet tall, 50 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and glasses.

A reward fund for finding Harmony has grown to $137,000, and anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to call the Manchester Police tip line at 1-603-203-6060.

Because this is an ongoing investigation, the Lynn Police said they will not comment.

