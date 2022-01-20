ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Montco restaurant to re-open after hepatitis A outbreak

By Jim Melwert
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bWMD6_0drSqz4e00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The restaurant at the center of a hepatitis A outbreak investigation in Montgomery County is re-opening after county health officials said there is no longer a risk.

The announcement comes days after a third death was linked to the outbreak , but health officials said the exposure happened in late November and no longer presents a risk to the public.

The Montgomery County Office of Public Health Division of Environmental Field Services conducted a reopening inspection of Gino's Ristorante & Pizzeria in West Norriton on Thursday, and lifted the closure.

County officials said the restaurant disposed of all potential food sources prior to re-opening, and emphasized hand-washing and glove or utensil use when handling ready-to-eat food.

All employees working during the exposure completed voluntary testing and were offered the hepatitis A vaccine.

Officials added that there will be additional food handling inspections.

The county said there are 10 confirmed and three probable cases. Seven people were hospitalized.

According to the CDC, hepatitis A can be spread by close contact with someone who is infected, but more often it’s spread when someone drinks or eats something contaminated by fecal matter from someone who is infected.

Symptoms can take two to seven weeks to develop and include jaundice, stomach pain, fatigue and nausea.

The CDC says most people recover from hepatitis A on their own, but in rare cases, it can cause liver failure and death.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Montgomery County, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
City
West Norriton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Montgomery County, PA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Hepatitis A Vaccine#Food Drink#Montco#Kyw Newsradio
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy