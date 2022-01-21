ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

David Pastrnak Nets 17th Goal Of Season After Slick Play Vs. Capitals

By Patrick McAvoy
NESN
NESN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BOSTON — David Pastrnak is in the zone right now. The Boston Bruins right winger entered Thursday night’s showdown with the Washington Capitals riding a three-game point streak and didn’t take...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS Boston

Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hall
NESN

Bruins’ David Pastrnak Strikes Again, Burns Vitek Vanecek On Breakaway

BOSTON — There’s likely not many things scarier for opposing goaltenders than David Pastrnak on a breakaway. Capitals netminder Vitek Vanecek had to deal with this very situation during the second period of Thursday night’s action between Washington and the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. With 13:12...
NHL
NHL

Pastrnak scores tiebreaking goal, Bruins edge Jets

BOSTON -- David Pastrnak scored the tiebreaking goal for the Boston Bruins in a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets at TD Garden on Saturday. Pastrnak broke a 2-2 tie at 3:59 of the third period with a one-timer on the power play. Brad Marchand had an assist on the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Sports#The Boston Bruins#Nhlbruins
NESN

Charlie McAvoy Calls Game With Winning Goal In Thriller Vs. Capitals

Chuckie Bright Lights called game, and the Boston Bruins continues to roll. The Washington Capitals didn’t let the Bruins sustain their third-period lead very long, immediately answering a go-ahead goal from Patrice Bergeron. But Charlie McAvoy made up for it Thursday with the game-winner with just 45 seconds left in regulation.
NHL
NBC Washington

Capitals Lose 4-3 in Boston After Late Goal by Charlie McAvoy

Capitals lose 4-3 in Boston after late goal by Charlie McAvoy originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals and Bruins played in a physical affair on Thursday night in Boston that went down to the wire. In the end, a Charlie McAvoy goal was the difference in the 4-3 loss to Washington.
NHL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NHL announces extensive updates to 2021-22 regular-season schedule

The NHL will play 95 games from Feb. 7-22 as part of a comprehensive update to the 2021-22 regular-season schedule announced Wednesday. The update would allow all 32 teams to complete their 82-game schedule by the season’s original end date of April 29. The three-week window in February was previously designated as a pause in […] The post NHL announces extensive updates to 2021-22 regular-season schedule appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
23K+
Followers
32K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy