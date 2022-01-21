ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile Police honor Officer Sean Tuder on the third anniversary of his death

By Gabby Easterwood
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RNbQj_0drSqobt00

Mobile, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police Department taking to Facebook to post about fallen officer Sean Tuder on the anniversary of his death.

Officer Sean Tudor died during an undercover investigation on January 20, 2019. Mobile Police Department posting on their Facebook page Thursday to honor his memory. The post reads as follow:

Police Officer Sean Paul Tuder

End of Watch Sunday, January 20, 2019.

3rd Anniversary

Police Officer Sean Tuder was shot and killed as he and several other officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant at an apartment complex at 1545 Leroy Steven Road at 3:00 pm. The wanted subject had local and federal warrants for several charges. During the previous week, he had faked his own abduction in order to avoid reporting to jail. Shots were fired as officers attempted to take the man into custody and Officer Tuder was fatally wounded. The subject was taken into custody at the scene. Officer Tuder was a member of the Alabama National Guard and had served with the Mobile Police Department for three years. He had previously been recognized as Officer of the Month. He is survived by his wife, parents, brother, and other family members.

  • Age 30
  • Tour 3 years
  • Badge 188
  • Military Veteran
  • Cause Gunfire
  • Weapon Gun; Unknown type
  • Offender Arrested

Rest in Peace, Well Done Good and Faithful Servant. To view the original post, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

Related
WKRG News 5

Man killed, two others injured in shooting on Johnston Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was killed and two others were injured during shooting on Johnston Avenue on Friday evening. Mobile Police say it happened around 8 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. Officers also found a […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Police: Two hurt in downtown shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police say at least two people were hurt in an early morning shooting in downtown Saturday. Police say shortly after 3 am officers were flagged down about a shooting at Palafox and Garden Streets. Officers found an unoccupied vehicle with bullet holes. They say a short time later two people […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

3 people shot at Johnston Avenue, Mobile Police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers are on scene where three people were shot at Johnston Avenue on Jan. 21 in Mobile. Two men and one woman were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, according officers with the Mobile Police Department. WKRG News 5 will provide you with updates as […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police identify man killed after car sinks in Eslava Creek

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department has identified the man who was killed after his car sunk into Eslava Creek on Friday evening. Aubrey Willams, 69, was discovered in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was submerged in water. When Williams was discovered, he was unresponsive. Mobile Fire-Rescue removed him from the […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Paul
WKRG News 5

Former corrections officer sentenced to 18 months in prison

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former corrections officer from Monroeville, Ala., woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison for conspiracy to commit bribery, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama. Lakerdra Shanta Snowden, 31, is said to have abused her position as a corrections officer at the Escambia County Detention […]
MONROEVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Multiple businesses broken into, Chickasaw police asking for help

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Chickasaw Police Department (CPD) is asking for help in identifying suspects possibly involved with multiple business burglaries. According to CPD, three businesses in the Chickasaw area were broken into between Jan. 6 and Jan. 21. Here’s a timeline: Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, 4:30 a.m. | Bowden Electric The suspect […]
CHICKASAW, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Veteran
WKRG News 5

5-year-old shot at Pensacola Village

UPDATE (9:36 p.m. 1/20/22): Investigators believe that the shooting was accidental. Officers are still investigating the scene. ORIGINAL STORY ESCAMBIA COUNTY Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are investigating a shooting on Jan. 20 where a five-year-old was shot at Pensacola Village. The child was shot in his foot and his injuries are non-life threatening. Officers […]
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy