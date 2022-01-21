Mobile Police honor Officer Sean Tuder on the third anniversary of his death

Mobile, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police Department taking to Facebook to post about fallen officer Sean Tuder on the anniversary of his death.

Officer Sean Tudor died during an undercover investigation on January 20, 2019. Mobile Police Department posting on their Facebook page Thursday to honor his memory. The post reads as follow:

Police Officer Sean Paul Tuder

End of Watch Sunday, January 20, 2019.

3rd Anniversary

Police Officer Sean Tuder was shot and killed as he and several other officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant at an apartment complex at 1545 Leroy Steven Road at 3:00 pm. The wanted subject had local and federal warrants for several charges. During the previous week, he had faked his own abduction in order to avoid reporting to jail. Shots were fired as officers attempted to take the man into custody and Officer Tuder was fatally wounded. The subject was taken into custody at the scene. Officer Tuder was a member of the Alabama National Guard and had served with the Mobile Police Department for three years. He had previously been recognized as Officer of the Month. He is survived by his wife, parents, brother, and other family members.

Age 30

Tour 3 years

Badge 188

Military Veteran

Cause Gunfire

Weapon Gun; Unknown type

Offender Arrested

Rest in Peace, Well Done Good and Faithful Servant. To view the original post, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.