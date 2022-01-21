ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 20 Elmira College Hockey’s Ryan Reifler and Eliza Beaudin

By Nick Ketter
 2 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Twin Tiers Overtime is back with a huge episode!

Join hosts Nick Ketter and Kyle Nuss as they welcome this weeks guests, Elmira College men’s hockey’s Ryan Reifler and Elmira College women’s hockey’s Eliza Beaudin. Both Soaring Eagles teams are enjoying very successful seasons on the ice this year. The Elmira men started the season strong and earned a victory over top-ranked Geneseo earlier this season. The Elmira women have shared in the success by continuing to dominate the NEHC and defeating #1 Plattsburgh this season. Both teams have held ranked positions in the USCHO polls all season, and now both sit inside the top ten.

Binghamton native and sophomore Forward Ryan Reifler is at the top of the stat sheet for the Soaring Eagles this season following several impressive games. Reifler earned NEHC Player of the Week for the week of January 9th for his two goal and three assist performance in two games against New England College and #8 Norwich.

Elmira College women’s hockey’s Eliza Beaudin has had a banner senior season as the captain of the Soaring Eagles. Beaudin has led the way in goals and assists for the team, including a four goal performance at the beginning of the season. Beaudin most recently earned her 100th career point with a goal against Trinity on January 18th. The goal made Beaudin the 17th player in program history to reach that mark.

Elmira College hockey has two big games ahead at the First Arena. The men’s team will take on Hobart on Friday, January 21st at 7 p.m. for FOREVER 2SIX Night in honor of the late Billy Lowe. The Elmira women will take to the First Arena ice the following weekend as they face-off with Johnson & Wales on Saturday, January 29th at 3 p.m.

In addition to all of the action on the ice, the Overtime crew takes you through the 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class and unveils their success at Watkins Glen and other local tracks.

Twin Tiers Overtime is a bi-weekly sports talk show dedicated to the Twin Tiers only on mytwintiers.com/sports . You can watch past episodes at the special Twin Tiers Overtime page here: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/

