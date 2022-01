There are two types of people in the world: those who flitter around parties like loquacious butterflies and those who develop an involuntary stress rash at the phrase, “we’re going out tonight.” Those in the latter category—aka introverts—are happiest when they feel safe at home, and tend to experience a great deal of social anxiety. In part, this is because the outside world can feel overwhelming and chaotic—which is a quality they share with highly sensitive people (HSPs).

HOME & GARDEN ・ 6 DAYS AGO