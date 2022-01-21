ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

KISS Announce New Rescheduled 2022 Tour Dates

societyofrock.com
 2 days ago

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer KISS has announced a new schedule of US shows for the The End of the Road Tour. Four rescheduled show dates and one additional date will kick off this May after having been postponed last year. The show was originally scheduled for 2020 before the...

societyofrock.com

illinoisnewsnow.com

Bastille releases new song, “Shut Off the Lights”; announces US tour dates

Bastille has shared a new song called "Shut Off the Lights.". The track, which is available now for digital download, will appear on the "Pompeii" outfit's upcoming album Give Me the Future, due out February 4. It follows the previously released Future tunes "Distorted Light Beam," "No Bad Days," "Thelma + Louise" and the title track.
MEMPHIS, TN
Effingham Radio

Kiss Adds New U.S. Dates

Kiss has rolled out four new stops on their "End Of The World Tour." The May dates include shows in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Dayton, Ohio; Hartford, Connecticut; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Blabbermouth reported "The four rescheduled concerts will take place in May after they were postponed last year. All previously purchased tickets and VIP packages will be honored for the new dates."
RALEIGH, NC
Paste Magazine

Hatchie Announces New Album Giving The World Away, Shares Single and Tour Dates

Singer/songwriter Harriette Pilbeam, who's been releasing spellbinding dream pop under the alias Hatchie since 2018, has announced her second full-length album Giving the World Away. The album, out April 22 via Secretly Canadian, serves as the follow-up to her critically acclaimed debut album Keepsake and boasts production by Jorge Elbrecht (Japanese Breakfast, Sky Ferriera) as well as writing credits from Joe Agius and Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro. The album announcement arrives with a video for new single "Quicksand" directed by Nathan Castiel.
MUSIC
shorefire.com

Amos Lee Announces New 2022 US Tour Dates; Shares Galvanizing Ode To Perseverance "See The Light"

Amos Lee has unveiled details of a coast-to-coast US tour this summer, kicking off just after Memorial Day at Los Angeles' The Theatre at Ace Hotel before stops at iconic venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater. Tickets for each of the fifteen just-announced shows will go on sale to the public on Friday January 21 at 10AM local time, with artist presale via Tickets Today beginning on Wednesday January 19 at 10AM local time and local presales beginning on Thursday January 20 at 10AM local time. The string of new dates add to an already-extensive 2022 tour schedule for Lee, which also includes seventeen East Coast and Midwest dates across three weeks this April. Highlights of that April run include Lee's first hometown show since the pandemic at The Met in Philadelphia, and a special performance at The Kennedy Center in Washington DC alongside The National Symphony Orchestra. Find full information on Lee's 2022 US tour here: https://www.amoslee.com/tour.
MUSIC
947wls.com

Kiss adds New U.S. Tour Dates including Milwaukee

Kiss has rolled out four new stops on their "End Of The World Tour." The May dates include shows in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Dayton, Ohio; Hartford, Connecticut; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Blabbermouth reported "The four rescheduled concerts will take place in May after they were postponed last year. All...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WHIO Dayton

KISS concert at Nutter Center rescheduled

DAYTON — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band KISS is set to return to the Nutter Center. After having their Dayton stop on the 'End of the Road World Tour' postponed multiple times throughout the pandemic, the band is now scheduled to finally take the stage at the Nutter Center on May 12, 2022, according to Ticketmaster.
DAYTON, OH
iconvsicon.com

STATIC-X Rescheduled Dates For 'Rise Of The Machine' North American Tour

Multi-platinum selling industrial music icons Static-X are announcing the rescheduled dates of their highly anticipated Rise Of The Machine North American tour featuring Fear Factory, Dope, Mushroomhead and Twiztid. The tour, produced by Live Nation, is being rescheduled due to the current increase in the spread of COVID 19 and its continued effect on travel restrictions, public health, and fan safety. The 42-date trek will now kick off February 25, 2023, in San Francisco, CA and wrap up April 15,2023, in Los Angeles, CA.
MUSIC
NME

Wolf Alice postpone European tour and detail rescheduled UK dates

Wolf Alice have confirmed rescheduled dates for their upcoming 2022 UK tour and announced the postponement of their European dates – check out the full schedule below. Last week (January 4), the band announced that their impending UK tour – which was set to kick off this month – had been postponed due to the soaring rise in COVID cases in the UK.
MUSIC
