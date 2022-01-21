What is an electron?

Credit: ACS.

When it comes to electrons — one of the fundamental building blocks of all matter — there are lots of unanswered questions.

How big are they?

What are they made out of?

What … are they?

In this video we take a crack at answering the most basic, and yet perplexing, questions about some chemists’ favorite particles.

