Lack of representation in dermatology leads to increased likelihood of inequitable care

By Elizabeth Ruiz
wtxl.com
 2 days ago

Sharon King wants to see a change in the field of dermatology. King is the executive director of Litty Ligo Community Network. It’s a resource to help support the mental and emotional health of people living with vitiligo. “There are so many voices in this community that get...

www.wtxl.com

The Associated Press

Hers Introduces New Prescription Dermatology Offerings Increasing Support for Women Experiencing Common Yet Emotionally Distressing Hair Loss

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2022-- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, has launched two new prescription offerings -- Topical Finasteride & Minoxidil Spray and Oral Spironolactone -- to provide women with more effective solutions to address hair loss, which 1 in 3 women -- roughly 30 million women in the US alone -- experience at some time in their lives.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Increase in Scottish Covid-19 intensive care cases

There were 55 people in intensive care with Covid-19 on Saturday, Public Health Scotland figures show.It is an increase of seven from Friday when the intensive care total was 48.The data also shows that 13 of the people requiring intensive care have been treated for more than 28 days.There are 1,382 people in hospital with confirmed Covid-19, an increase of 20 from Friday.The figures show there were 7,561 new cases of Covid-19 reported, although there are delays in people receiving results from PCR tests.Of the 38,423 new tests for Covid-19 that reported results, 23.2% were positive.There were three new reported deaths...
WORLD
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Mid Florida Dermatology & Plastic Surgery

Mid Florida Dermatology & Plastic Surgery has been a proud member of the Orlando medical community for more than 30 years and has been previously voted Orlando’s #1 Medical Group! Originally founded by Orlando resident, Dr. Michael Gutierrez, the practice has grown to include more than 30 locations, and over 20 board certified medical doctors. Their talented staff creates a comprehensive approach that allows patients to experience a seamless transition between diagnosis, treatment and prevention which provides a continuity of care from a team they know and trust. An exceptional level of consideration for the safety and care of their patients is a standard carried across all of Mid Florida Dermatology & Plastic Surgery. As a patient, you’ll find that every contact made is meaningful. Always respectful of your time and attuned to your health, their staff provides essential care without being excessive.
ORLANDO, FL
MedicalXpress

Intervention leads to increase in primary care screenings for older adults

Falls and dementia are some of the most common syndromes affecting the health of older adults, but many primary care physicians are not specifically trained to screen for them. The Indiana Geriatrics Education and Training Center (Indiana GETC) created a successful intervention combining education and workflow that increased primary care screenings for these geriatric conditions.
INDIANA STATE
wtxl.com

Amid pandemic, experts say addressing children's mental health is key

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The omicron variant is creating instability within the nation’s school districts. That includes, at times, temporary closures. “There was a staff shortage that led to the closure,” said Jennifer Miller-Arsenault, interim superintendent of the Washington Central USD in Vermont. Some school districts are even...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wyoming News

Spit Test: Saliva Alerts Babies to Close Relationships

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Sharing food and smooching are two ways babies can suss out whom they can depend on to take care for them, a new study suggests. The tell-tale clue common to both is a surprising one: saliva. “Babies don’t know in advance which relationships are the close and morally obligating ones, so they have to have some way of learning this by looking at...
SCIENCE
Post Register

Demand for health care increasing, capacity decreasing

BOISE — As the omicron variant spreads in Idaho, health care providers across the state are doing what they can to provide for their patients even as the variant has sickened health care workers. “This means that health care capacity is decreasing while demand for services is increasing,” said...
IDAHO STATE
southkernsol.org

Increased 911 calls leads to release of community message

Kern County’s healthcare and emergency response systems released a joint community message Friday in which they urged residents to only call 911 during a real emergency. “Our healthcare and emergency response systems continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Michelle Corson, Program Manager/Public Relations Officer of the Kern County Public Health Services Department. “Kern continues to experience high volumes of 911 calls and emergency room visits that are taxing our entire emergency response system.”
KERN COUNTY, CA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Vial announces advisory board to discuss the "Future of Dermatology CROs" with leading sites at 2022 Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial announces that in conjunction with the 2022 Winter Clinical Dermatology conference it will host an Advisory Board with leading research sites to discuss the challenges in clinical research with a focus on improving speed and quality of trials in Dermatology. Launched earlier...
ECONOMY
wtxl.com

Nurses seeking 'recharge' as omicron surge continues

Burnout, staffing shortages, not enough pay, and verbal and physical abuse from patients are all problems that nurses faced in the workplace for years which have only been made worse by the pandemic. Over the last two years, some hospitals have addressed these issues by raising wages and issuing panic...
HEALTH SERVICES
Norwalk Reflector

Fisher-Titus battles increasing care demands

NORWALK — The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to heavily impact the local community, as well as the state of Ohio. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19, as well as other illnesses, are at an all-time high and creating a strain on local health care organizations due to the increase of patient care demands and staffing shortages.
NORWALK, OH
Wyoming News

Another Study Finds Vaccine Booster 'Neutralizes' Omicron

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you need more proof that a third shot of COVID vaccine is needed, new British research confirms that boosters can "neutralize" the virus' Omicron variant. To arrive at that conclusion, they analyzed 620 blood samples from 364 health care workers and staff at the Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Health Research UCLH Biomedical Research Centre, in London. People who...
PHARMACEUTICALS
LIVESTRONG.com

What Causes Deep Boogers and How to Remove Them

Marygrace Taylor is a health and wellness writer based in Philadelphia. Her work has appeared in places like Parade, Glamour, Prevention, Family Circle, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Shape and Greatist. Visit her at marygracetaylor.com. If you've found your way to this article, chances are you've got a problem....
HEALTH
thesource.com

Howard Stern Says Hospitals Should Let Anti-Vaxxers “Go Home And Die”

The vaccination debate has caused a divide between Americans. Many believe that vaccines should be mandatory and is the only way that we will be able to return to a “new normal.” Others believe they should not be told what to do with their body. Cities and nationwide companies have implemented vaccine requirements, allowing those who are fully vaxxed to enter into establishments and continue to work.
PUBLIC HEALTH

