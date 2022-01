The small town of Chester, Georgia, had a scare when they found out that the 2020 census only counted them for 525 people. Not everyone understands just how important the U.S. census really is. But officials in one Georgia small town sure do. They have filed appeals to get an updated count of their population. As it currently stands, the 2020 census has them down for 525 people, but City Clerk Melanie McCook told the AP News that city officials believe that number should be more than tripled.

CHESTER, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO