ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man accused of human smuggling after 4 found dead near US-Canada border

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fwmie_0drSp8mX00

EMERSON, Manitoba — A Florida man is accused of human smuggling after four people, including an infant, were found dead just north of the U.S.-Canadian border in Manitoba on Wednesday, authorities said.

Steve Shand, 47, is charged with one count of human smuggling in connection with the incident, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the bodies of an adult man, woman and infant were discovered Wednesday, the Duluth News-Tribune reported. The body of another male, believed to be a teenager, was discovered moments later, the newspaper reported.

All of the victims were located approximately 40 feet from the U.S.-Canada border on the Canadian side, the News-Tribune reported. The victims are believed to have died from exposure to the freezing weather while attempting to walk across the border from Canada to the U.S., CBC reported.

“What I am about to share is going to be difficult for many people to hear,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said during a news conference on Thursday. “It is an absolute and heartbreaking tragedy.

“These individuals, including an infant, were left on their own in the middle of a blizzard when the weather hovered around minus-35 (with the wind chill),” MacLatchy added. “These victims faced not only the cold weather but endless fields, large snowdrifts and complete darkness.”

Before the bodies were found, U.S. Border Patrol officers had stopped a 15-passenger van just south of the international border in a rural area between the official points of entry at Lancaster, Minnesota, and Pembina, North Dakota, according to the news outlet.

Shand was driving with two passengers who were determined to be undocumented foreign nationals from India, Acting U.S. Attorney Charles J. Kovats stated in the U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.

As the agents were transporting Shand and the passengers to the border patrol station at Pembina, they encountered five more Indian nationals, the News-Tribune reported. Agents said the people were approximately a quarter-mile south of the Canadian border, walking in the direction of where Shand was arrested. According to the agents, the five people said they had been walking for approximately 11 hours and expected to be picked up when they crossed the border, the newspaper reported.

The dead were tentatively identified as the family of four that was separated from the other group, the News-Tribune reported. Two of the surviving Indian nationals sustained serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

Shand made a court appearance on Thursday and was ordered to remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, according to the release.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 Canadian tourists fatally shot, 1 injured at Mexico resort

Two Canadian tourists were fatally shot and another person was injured at a Mexican beach resort hotel on Friday, authorities said. It was the latest attack at a resort on Mexico’s Caribbean coast and occurred at Hotel Xcaret, an all-inclusive resort south of Playa del Carmen, The Washington Post reported. The resort is located near an eco-park popular with tourists that features snorkeling and swimming with dolphins, the newspaper reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Stray bullet kills sleeping UK astrophysicist Matthew Willson in Georgia

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A British astrophysicist visiting the United States was killed Jan. 16 by a stray bullet that struck him as he lay in bed. Police confirmed the shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. and that Matthew Willson, who was visiting his girlfriend in the Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven, died of a single gunshot wound to the head after being transported to an area hospital, WSB-TV reported.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Stray bullet kills English astrophysicist visiting Atlanta

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — (AP) — A stray bullet struck and killed an English astrophysicist while he was inside an Atlanta-area apartment, authorities say. Matthew Willson, 31, of Chertsey, Surrey, England, was visiting his girlfriend in the United States when he was hit by a bullet that pierced the wall of the apartment. The shooting happened early Sunday morning, only three days into his visit.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Irish police investigate claim dead man taken to post office

LONDON — (AP) — Police in Ireland are investigating reports that the body of a dead man was brought to a post office in an attempt to collect his pension. The Irish Times said a man who appeared to be in his 60s was dragged into the post office in the town of Carlow on Friday, propped up by two younger men. When questioned by staff, the two fled, leaving behind the older man, who was found to be dead.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Canada#Foreign Nationals#International Border#Emerson#The Duluth News Tribune#The U S Attorney#Canadian#The News Tribune#Cbc#Rcmp#U S Border Patrol
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico, officials said during bilateral talks this week. According to statements issued Friday, the U.S. government has “real concerns...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman sets car on fire after driving wrong way on Florida interstate

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman is accused of driving the wrong way on a Florida interstate and then setting her vehicle on fire when she was pulled over, authorities said. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Tampa when deputies made a traffic stop, WTVT-TV reported.
TAMPA, FL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One monkey still on the loose after crash in Pennsylvania

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — As many as four monkeys escaped Friday from a tractor-trailer following a crash in Pennsylvania, according to police and multiple reports. Officials closed State Route 54 in Montour County for about three hours after a trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck, WNEP reported. Pennsylvania State Trooper Andrew Pelachick told The Daily Item that the tractor-trailer was headed for a laboratory at the time of the crash.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Dallas police seize 42 fake paper license-plate tags in one-day operation

DALLAS — Police in Dallas seized 42 fake paper license plate tags during a one-day operation on Wednesday, authorities said. In a statement, the Dallas Police Department said the agency joined the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and Homeland Security Investigations to make 149 traffic stops, tow 11 vehicles, make three arrests and recover four weapons and two stolen cars, The Dallas Morning News reported.
DALLAS, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

With Roe in doubt, states act on abortion limits, expansions

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — It didn't take long for abortion to re-emerge as a flashpoint in state legislatures. Less than a month into the 2022 legislative sessions, battles over the future of abortion already are setting up around the U.S. Republican lawmakers are proposing new restrictions modeled after laws in Texas and Mississippi that present a direct challenge to the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, while some Democratic-led states are working to preserve or expand access.
TEXAS STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Texas woman accused of trying to buy another woman’s child at Walmart

CROCKETT, Texas — A Texas woman is accused of attempting to buy another woman’s child while they were in a self-checkout line at Walmart, authorities said. Rebecca Lanette Taylor, 49, of Crockett, was arrested Tuesday and charged with the sale or purchase of a child, a third-degree felony, The Messenger of Marshall reported. She was booked into the Houston County Jail and was released Thursday after posting $50,000 bail, according to KPRC-TV.
CROCKETT, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Omicron wave leaves US food banks scrambling for volunteers

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Food banks across the country are experiencing a critical shortage of volunteers as the omicron variant frightens people away from their usual shifts, and companies and schools that regularly supply large groups of volunteers are canceling their participation over virus fears. The end result...
CHARITIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
87K+
Followers
84K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy