Video Games

COGEN: Sword Of Rewind Western Physical Editions Announced, Pre-orders Start January 25

By GALA-MOS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Switch owners in the west will indeed get to own COGEN: Sword Of Rewind on their gaming shelves!. Limited Run Games has revealed that it will be distributing a Nintendo Switch physical release of...

The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Rune Factory 5 Treated To New Trailer, Digital Deluxe Edition Pre-Orders Go Live

Marvelous Europe has dropped a brand new trailer for Rune Factory 5, which is set to launch on Nintendo Switch on 25th March. The video (which you can check out above), has been released alongside news that the game's Digital and Digital Deluxe editions are now available to pre-order. The Deluxe Edition, priced at £59.99/€69.99, includes a digital copy of the game as well as the Rune Factory 4 Marriage Candidates Outfits Set.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Castlevania Requiem physical edition pre-orders are open at Limited Run, and check out that box!

The standard copy is $35, while the Classic Edition with retro-style artwork jumps up to $65. All things considered with the series’ current output, Castlevania Requiem was a feel-good moment. While I would’ve liked to see it become available on more platforms, I cherished the chance to revisit Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood again on my PS4, and I’m sure many of you also look fondly upon these games. If you were holding out for a physical version — or you went digital but aren’t against double-dipping — then pop over to Limited Run Games today, as pre-orders have opened for Castlevania Requiem.
VIDEO GAMES
Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires Ratingless Physical Edition Up For Pre-Order

NintendoSoup Store is now taking international pre-orders with free international shipping and tracking for Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires’ English Asia physical edition for Nintendo Switch. While the game is also available in other regions, the English Asia physical edition does not come with any age ratings on the box....
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

FAR Changing Tides Launch Date Announced; Pre-Orders Are Available

Frontier Foundry, the games label of Frontier Developments, has recently announced the launch date for FAR Changing Tides. The action adventure game is set to release on March 1st, 2022. It has also been announced that pre-orders have opened up across console and PC. The Xbox version of the game...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Banjo-Kazooie Joining Switch Online Expansion Pack January 20th

Nintendo has announced the launch date for the original Banjo-Kazooie on the Switch Online Expansion Pack. Switch Online Expansion Pack subscribers will be able to play the bear and bird’s first adventure on their Switch from January 20th 2022. Nintendo has also uploaded a trailer for the game which you can find below:
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

COGEN: Sword of Rewind DLC Characters Trailer Shows Off Guest Fighters

Gemdrops has shared a new COGEN: Sword of Rewind DLC characters trailer, showing off its paid DLC guest characters. As covered in our previous report, the game will include DLC characters Yuji Otori and Copen from the recently announced Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 at the time of its release.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

UK: Nintendo has announced a Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order bundle

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a couple of months away from releasing on the Nintendo Switch. For those that have pre-ordered the game, it is just a matter of waiting for the game’s release. However, if you’re in the UK, then your pre-order will be arriving with some bonus items that may interest you.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Now Available For Switch

Konami has just launched Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel for Switch. Players can now download the latest digital version of the hit trading card game for free via the Switch eshop. It will require 2.7 GB of space. Check out a summary of the game blow, via Nintendo:. Experience the next generation...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Kingdom Hearts Series Cloud Versions Launching February 10th For Switch

Square Enix has announced the release date for the cloud versions of the Kingdom Hearts series for Switch. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind Cloud Version will be launching for Switch separately, as well as packaged together as Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud, on February 10th 2022. In addition, free demos of all three games are available for download on Switch starting today.
VIDEO GAMES
Fudzilla

Valve Steam Deck pre-orders to start shipping by the end of February

Valve has now confirmed that the first pre-orders of the Steam Deck handheld console should ship to customers by the end of February 2022. Previously, Valve had to delay the console to that same month due to problems that are plaguing the entire industry, "global supply chain issues and material shortages".
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Nintendo Releases Trailer for the Tetris 99 28th Maximus Cup

A few weeks ago, Nintendo announced the next Maximus Cup competition for Tetris 99 and we now have a new trailer showing a clip of the theme music. The 28th Maximus Cup for Tetris 99 will give players a chance to earn a special theme based on Pokemon Legends Arceus by clearing the event conditions. It will begin this weekend on 21st January 2022, and run till 25th January 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Monster Hunter Rise X Universal Studios Japan Collab Launches January 21st

Capcom has announced the release date for the Universal Studios Japan collaboration for Monster Hunter Rise. Starting from January 21st, USJ Azure Gear will be available for players in Monster Hunter Rise through special event quests. This includes equipment and weapons for the player character, as well as for the Palico and Palamute. In addition, a new downloadable Palico named MEOW LIMIT! will be added.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Piplup Distributions Announced For Pokemon Legends Arceus And Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl In Japan

The Pokemon Company has announced some special distributions for Pokemon Legends Arceus and Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl in Japan. From February 5th till February 24th, a special Piplup will be distributed at Pokemon Centers Pokémon Center Osaka, Mega Tokyo and Kanazawa in Japan. This is part of a Pocha Marche collaboration, and will require players to give the store a special keyword, which is currently unknown. The Piplup will have the different attributes depending on the game:
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

WayForward & Limited Run Games announces River City Girls Zero physical editions

River City Girls Zero, a western localization from WayForward of the 1994 Super Famicom beat ’em up Shin Nekketsu Kōha: Kunio-tachi no Banka that was originally developed by Givro Corporation, is confirmed to be getting physical releases from Limited Run Games. Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 versions will be available, with the game set to release in Early 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

