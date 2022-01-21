ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booneville, MS

Booneville man accused of shooting at car

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago
Frost

BOONEVILLE • A Booneville man is facing felony charges after allegedly shooting at a moving vehicle.

Two people were traveling down County Road 2281 in the Snowdown community on Jan. 4 when someone shot at their vehicle. Both people signed affidavits against the person they said was responsible.

Albert Ray Frost, 61, of Booneville, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

During his initial appearance, Prentiss County Justice Court Judge Trent Moore set Frost's bond at $20,000.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

