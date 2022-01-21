LA County Reports Over 42,000 New Cases and 100 Deaths on Thursday

Los Angeles reported 102 Covid-related deaths today, the highest total since last March. That’s still well below the 290 deaths recorded last January, but the trend line is not good. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said today that the number of new Covid-related deaths has doubled in the past week. She also reported that 90% of the new deaths tallied today involved people who fell ill from Covid after December 24, “indicating the high likelihood of infection with the Omicron variant” which became nearly omnipresent among those infected in L.A. at the end of last year. Cases tied to the current...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO