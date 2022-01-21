ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Reports Over 42,000 New Cases and 100 Deaths on Thursday

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Omicron variant continues to force a surge of COVID-19...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Deadline

Omicron Surge Is Hitting Los Angeles Much Harder Than Others, But It Also May Fall Much Faster

Los Angeles reported 102 Covid-related deaths today, the highest total since last March. That’s still well below the 290 deaths recorded last January, but the trend line is not good. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said today that the number of new Covid-related deaths has doubled in the past week. She also reported that 90% of the new deaths tallied today involved people who fell ill from Covid after December 24, “indicating the high likelihood of infection with the Omicron variant” which became nearly omnipresent among those infected in L.A. at the end of last year. Cases tied to the current...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Even as omicron surge plateaus, L.A. County health officials recommend avoiding gatherings

Even as the winter Omicron surge flattens, Los Angeles County health officials are urging the public to continue avoiding nonessential gatherings, saying coronavirus transmission remains at one of the highest levels ever seen in the two-year-old pandemic’s history. With California averaging more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases a day recently, that’s still more than twice […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Florida reports 22,818 new cases, lowest daily count since Christmas

Florida reported 22,818 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, dropping the state’s 7-day average to 37,414, a 31% decline from one week ago, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Hospitalizations have held steady for nearly two weeks, another key indicator that the omicron wave is slowing. There were 11,351 patients with the virus in Florida hospitals on Friday and 1,619 adult ...
FLORIDA STATE
scvnews.com

Friday COVID Roundup: Additional COVID Death Reported at Henry Mayo

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 65 additional deaths and 43,091 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 63,320 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. With Omicron continuing to drive case counts, hospitalizations and deaths to levels not seen since last year, Public Health is reminding...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA County Sees Another 72 Deaths Related To COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County reported another 72 deaths associated with the coronavirus Saturday, along with 39,117 new positive COVID tests. More than 250,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county over the past seven days, down from the 291,000 cases reported for the previous seven days, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Saturday’s test positivity rate was 16.1%, a decline from 17.4% last Sunday. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-positive patients in L.A. County hospitals fell for the second consecutive day, dropping from 4,792 as of Friday to 4,698. However, the number of those patients...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

L.A., Ventura counties violated law by closing gun stores during pandemic shutdowns, court rules

Two California counties violated the Constitution’s right to keep and bear arms when they shut down gun and ammunition stores in 2020 as nonessential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday. Officials in Los Angeles and Ventura counties had separately won lower court decisions saying gun stores were not exempt from broader shutdown […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
ktbb.com

COVID hospitalizations and deaths surge in Los Angeles County

(NEW YORK) -- As the recent COVID-19 wave begins to ebb on the East Coast and in the Midwest, Los Angeles County is still being battered by the virus. The county reported 102 new COVID deaths Thursday, the highest number recorded in a single day since March 10, 2021, and more than double the 45 fatalities reported one week ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
starvedrock.media

New COVID case numbers down; twelve La Salle County deaths in one week

New COVID-case numbers are down in La Salle County in the past seven days. However, there were twelve coronavirus-related deaths since the last report. They were males in their 60's, 70's and 90's along with females in their 60's and 80's. The new case count is almost 1,950...about 800 less than last week. Four hundred of those cases are ages 13 and under and triple digit numbers for age groups from teens through age 40. There was about 500 recoveries.
LA SALLE COUNTY, TX
CBS San Francisco

COVID-19 Outbreak Infects Dozens Of Staff, Inmates At Mendocino County Jail

UKIAH (CBS SF) – Authorities in Mendocino County said more than five dozen inmates at the county jail, along with some staff members, have been infected in a COVID-19 outbreak. “Despite our best efforts, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the jail,” the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, there were 62 cases among inmates over the past two weeks. Several inmates have recovered while in custody, while others were released by the courts and returned home to finish isolation. Deputies said as of Friday, there are 45 cases of COVID-19 in the jail...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Tribune

Long Beach sets new COVID-19 related record

Long Beach, California – Long Beach set a new COVID-19 related record since the beginning of the pandemic, passing 100,000 active coronavirus cases. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,854 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the city to a total of 106,200 active cases. “Hitting 100,000...
LONG BEACH, CA

