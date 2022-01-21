LA County Reports Over 42,000 New Cases and 100 Deaths on Thursday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County reported another 72 deaths associated with the coronavirus Saturday, along with 39,117 new positive COVID tests.
More than 250,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county over the past seven days, down from the 291,000 cases reported for the previous seven days, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Saturday’s test positivity rate was 16.1%, a decline from 17.4% last Sunday.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-positive patients in L.A. County hospitals fell for the second consecutive day, dropping from 4,792 as of Friday to 4,698. However, the number of those patients...
Comments / 0