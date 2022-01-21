ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Boys ice hockey: Pope John scores early to best No. 18 Morristown-Beard

By Mak Ojutiku
 2 days ago
Jack Kelmer recorded a goal and an assist to help Pope John take a 3-1 win over No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 Morristown-Beard at Twins Oak...

John
