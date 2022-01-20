ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hamilton school board to meet for a special session on Friday, January 21.

By Pat Powers
kqradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be a special meeting of the South Hamilton Community School Board on...

www.kqradio.com

Comments / 0

klfdradio.com

Litchfield School Board Meeting

The Litchfield School Board adopted the Minnesota OSHA COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard last night on a 5-to-0 vote, with Alex Carlson absent. Employees will need to be vaccinated or submit to testing and wearing face coverings in order to comply with the mandate as the District has 100 or more employees.
LITCHFIELD, MN
KMZU

Marshall Public Schools Board of Education schedules special meeting for Tuesday

MARSHALL – The Marshall Board of Education will hear updates on renovations after the high school fire at Tuesday’s special meeting. There will also be updates about delivery of instruction and student learning before public comments will be taken. The board with then adjourn to closed session for several personnel matters. The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. at Spainhour Primary School.
MARSHALL, MO
The Oakland Press

Oxford school board to meet tonight

The Oxford Community Schools board of education will meet at 6:30 tonight, Jan. 11, at Oxford Middle School for a regularly scheduled meeting. The Oxford Community Schools board of education will meet at 6:30 tonight, Jan. 11, at Oxford Middle School for a regularly scheduled meeting. The agenda includes electing...
EDUCATION
illinoisnewsnow.com

Agenda for Wethersfield School Board Meeting Thursday January 13th

Enter through main High School Entrance or West Side Cafeteria Hallway Entrance by Blish Parking Lot. Approve Minutes of December 9, 2021 Regular and Executive Session, Minutes of the December 9, 2021 Public Hearing on Bus Drive Paving Repairs, Minutes of the December 9, 2021 Public Hearing on the December 2021 Tax Levy.
KEWANEE, IL
knightcrier.org

North Penn School Board acknowledges controversial photo at January action meeting

Only days after the photo of a North Penn teacher taping a student’s mask to their face circulated, not only within the district, but across the country, the North Penn School Board met for their January action meeting faced with a significant audience consisting of parents, students, community members, and multiple news outlets who were covering the meeting.
EDUCATION
fox8tv.com

Westmont School Board Meeting

Multiple parents spoke their minds, lamenting the board’s perceived lack of action in keeping students safe. “I told them they needed an officer, bag checks…nobody said anything. Then, all of the sudden, there’s almost a shooting. You were a heartbeat away…from a shooting up here, a massacre, a.
EDUCATION
cbslocal.com

Miami-Dade School Board Holds Special Meeting To Interview Superintendent Candidates

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade School Board is holding a special meeting to interview the three candidates who have applied to be the next Superintendent. Dr. Jose L. Dotres, Dr. Rafaela Espinal, and Jacob Oliva are the candidates who were selected by the School Board at its January 18th meeting to replace outgoing Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho.
MIAMI, FL
Kankakee Daily Journal

Kankakee School Board sets special meeting for boiler update

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board will have a special meeting today to vote on alternate locations for students and staff at King Middle School and Lincoln Cultural Center as well as District 111’s central office staff. The students and staff are working remotely after the district was...
KANKAKEE, IL
cambridgema.gov

Special Meeting of the School Committee

The next Special Meeting, by Order of Her Honor, Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui, acting in accordance withChapter I, Section 3.6, of the Rules of the School Committee, will be held on Saturday, January 22,2022 at 10:00 AM for the purpose of discussing roles and responsibilities, developing agreementsfor communications and engagement between the School Committee and Superintendent, anddeveloping priorities for the governance team. This Retreat Meeting will be held in the Dr. HenriettaS. Attles Meeting Room, Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, 459 Broadway. It is anticipated thatthis meeting will end no later than 1:00 p.m.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
kqradio.com

Webster City Community School Board to meet Monday evening.

The latest on elementary enrollment and plans for next year’s registration for students will be discussed at Monday’s meeting of the Webster City Community School Board. There will also be the approval of monetary donations to the Northeast Hamilton and Sunset Heights elementary schools, approval of the GEER II Mental Health Supports for Public PreK-12 Schools grant and a contract with Donovan Group. The Webster City school board will appoint representatives for negotiations with the Webster City Education Association and the Webster City Educational Services Association for the 2022-23 contract year. In other matters, the board will look at personnel matters, a report by superintendent Dr. Mandy Ross and a closed session to evaluate the professional competency of an individual.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
bladenonline.com

NC Charter Schools Advisory Board Meets Jan. 26 in Called Session

The NC Charter Schools Advisory Board will meet Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. in a special called session to consider matters related to Torchlight Academy. The agenda for this meeting is available online. The board will meet in Room 755, Education Building, 301 N. Wilmington St., Raleigh. The meeting also will be live streamed.
RALEIGH, NC
txktoday.com

Liberty-Eylau School District Board Meeting Thursday, January 20th

The Liberty-Eylau Independent School District held their monthly Board of Trustees meeting Thursday at the Administration Building. The Board of Trustees heard reports from the Middle and Elementary campus Administration. The Board also approved the 2022-2023 Liberty-Eylau High School Course Guide presented by Dr. Phillips. “We’re pleased Dr. Phillips was...
TEXARKANA, TX
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Windom board calls special meeting for Tuesday

The Windom Area School Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, beginning at 4 p.m., in the conference room at Windom Area Elementary School. On the agenda, the board will act on the resignation of Supt. Wayne Wormstadt. Wormstadt announced last week that he had accepted the superintendent job for the Meade School District in Sturgis, S.D.
WINDOM, MN
alleghenymountainradio.org

Highland County School Board Meeting – January 2022

During Tuesday evening’s Highland School Board January regular meeting, which stretched over two hours, there was lots of discussion and commentary, but little action taken. Most of the agenda items were tabled pending a work session scheduled for Thursday, January 27th. The Board plans to call a business meeting after the work session to vote on any potential action stemming from the work session.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
wbiw.com

Oolitic Town Council will meet in special session on Monday

OOLITIC – On Monday, January 17th, the Oolitic Town Council will meet in a special session at 6 p.m. at Oolitic Town Hall. Update on the storm water project that is in process. Official kick-off of the engineering study of water and wastewater project.
OOLITIC, IN

