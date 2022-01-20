South Hamilton school board to meet for a special session on Friday, January 21.

The next Special Meeting, by Order of Her Honor, Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui, acting in accordance withChapter I, Section 3.6, of the Rules of the School Committee, will be held on Saturday, January 22,2022 at 10:00 AM for the purpose of discussing roles and responsibilities, developing agreementsfor communications and engagement between the School Committee and Superintendent, anddeveloping priorities for the governance team. This Retreat Meeting will be held in the Dr. HenriettaS. Attles Meeting Room, Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, 459 Broadway. It is anticipated thatthis meeting will end no later than 1:00 p.m.
Comments / 0