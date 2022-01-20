South Hamilton school board to meet for a special session on Friday, January 21.

The latest on elementary enrollment and plans for next year’s registration for students will be discussed at Monday’s meeting of the Webster City Community School Board. There will also be the approval of monetary donations to the Northeast Hamilton and Sunset Heights elementary schools, approval of the GEER II Mental Health Supports for Public PreK-12 Schools grant and a contract with Donovan Group. The Webster City school board will appoint representatives for negotiations with the Webster City Education Association and the Webster City Educational Services Association for the 2022-23 contract year. In other matters, the board will look at personnel matters, a report by superintendent Dr. Mandy Ross and a closed session to evaluate the professional competency of an individual.

WEBSTER CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO