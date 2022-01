AT&T: “Let me tell you how I feel about AT&T: I don’t hate it anymore.”. GrowGeneration: “Very, very rarely do I ever say this. It’s a stock whose time has come and went. They bought a lot of companies. They did a roll up, and then they did one roll up too many, and then I had to say goodbye, and that’s where it remains.”

