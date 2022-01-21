ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

White House journalists reflect on President Biden’s first year

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a year since President Biden took office, now he looks ahead to his...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 25

Mr. Lahey
1d ago

No one has ever been excited about Sleepy Joe. Remember when the Dems passed on Joe after being Vice Prez for Barack Hussein Obama and went with Hillary? Remember when Uncle Joe was at the bottom of the polls and the debates during the primary? How does half the country have a room temperature IQ?

Reply
10
Kim Braun
1d ago

Do they rehearse their lies or has lying become so natural to them that they can just wing it now

Reply(2)
32
James Trumper
23h ago

I can just see them now, gathering around one another right before air time, whispering....now..how are we going to spin this?

Reply
8
Related
CBS News

Vice President Kamala Harris on first year in the White House: "We have to remain consistent in fighting for the American people"

One year ago, Vice President Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first woman and first person of color, to serve in the role. In that time, the administration has faced numerous challenges including the COVID pandemic, failing to get some of the administration's high-profile issues passed, and tensions with Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kristen Welker
Person
Hallie Jackson
Deadline

Tom Hanks Narrates Video Marking One Year Of Joe Biden’s Presidency

Tom Hanks narrates a new spot that marks year one of Joe Biden’s presidency, one that tries to reinforce a message that the country is on the right track. The video comes from the Biden Inaugural Committee. The spot will run on broadcast and cable on Thursday, and then on digital platforms over the next week, with unspent funds that the committee had left over from last year, according to Axios. The two minute spot also comes amid sagging poll numbers for Biden, as Democrats scramble to save their majorities in this year’s midterms. At a press conference on Wednesday, Biden outlined...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump White House had Hannity, Fox News in the palm of its hands. Literally.

The Jan. 6 select House committee on Thursday revealed text messages that show Fox News host Sean Hannity played a more direct role in crafting the Trump administration's response to the attempted insurrection than previously known. The committee included the texts in a letter requesting testimony from Ivanka Trump, a...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Nbc News
Fox News

From Washington: President Biden’s First Year Report Card

This week marks one year since President Joe Biden’s inauguration and the President gave himself a good review despite the challenging year, though many Americans disagree, sinking his approval rating to an all-time low. Co-Founder and Publisher of RealClearPolitics Tom Bevan breaks down the polling numbers and helps explain what they tell us about how Americans feel about the job they hired President Biden to do.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Post

Fact-checking President Biden’s second formal news conference

In his second full-length news conference since taking office, President Biden made some incorrect statements or made claims that lacked important context. Here’s a roundup of the statements that caught our attention. “We created 6 million new jobs, more jobs in one year than any time before. Unemployment dropped....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
FOXBusiness

Rep. Johnson torches Biden for wrecking ‘greatest economy' America has had in decades

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Rep. Bill Johnson slammed Biden for the damage he has inflicted on the American economy. REP. BILL JOHNSON: You have to wonder if President Biden is living in some kind of alternate reality, this is almost like a remake of that old movie 'The Truman Show.' You wonder who is telling the president that everything is OK because everything is not OK. The only accomplishment President Biden can take credit for is wrecking the greatest economy that Americans have had in 5 decades the lowest taxes, the lowest unemployment, more opportunities to pursue the American dream. And he has wrecked that in less than a year. And for him to tout that as some kind of accomplishment is mind-boggling to me.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

White House touts 'key wins' of Biden's first year in office, says he had 'most impactful' legislative agenda

The White House is touting the progress made during the first year of the Biden presidency, with officials saying President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris moved "quickly" to deliver results for families across the nation on everything from COVID vaccines to health care and the economy, leading to the "most impactful" legislative agenda for a first-year president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNBC

Biden ends first year as president with 'bleak, discouraging' marks from the public

In his inaugural address one year ago, President Joe Biden championed unity, promised a bold governing agenda and prioritized defeating the coronavirus. Now, as Biden begins his second year as president, majorities of Americans give him low marks for uniting the country, being competent and having the ability to handle a crisis, according to results from a new national NBC News poll.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

White House on defense after Biden press conference

President Biden is now trying to clarify comments made during his news conference on what punishment Russia would face if it invaded Ukraine. As Biden marks one year in office, a new NBC News poll finds his approval rating is 43 percent.Jan. 21, 2022.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy