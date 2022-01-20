ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Night of globalFEST’s Tiny Desk Series Live Tonight, Conference Next Week

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven’t tuned in yet, you’ve still got one more night to watch the globalFEST-Tiny Desk series live. Watch Al Bilali Soudan from Mali, Kiran Ahluwalia with music from the Indian...

Tiny Desk meets globalFEST Showcase Scheduled January 18-20

Annual world music showcase globalFEST had to cancel the its in-person Webster Hall show in New York City on January 16 because of COVID. However, the show goes on and globalFEST already had plans with National Public Radio (NPR) Music to do the Tiny Desk meets globalFEST series January 18-20, 2022. This will now serve as the main globalFEST event!
2022 globalFEST Tiny Desk Extravaganza now online

For the second year running, the annual NYC world music January showcase globalFEST has been a virtual event, and once again, presented in partnership with NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts. Hosted by Angelique Kidjo, running over three nights, the event unfolded Jan. 18-20, and now all the concerts are available on YouTube.
Mon Laferte: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. It's fair to say Mon...
Kiran Ahluwalia
Måneskin to make ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut next week

Måneskin are set to make their Saturday Night Live debut next week, appearing as the show’s next musical guest. It will be the latest in a series of recent US TV show appearances from the Italian band and 2021 Eurovision winners. Måneskin will perform two songs on the...
Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: Suistamon Sähkö, Bedouin Burger, ADG7

For the second consecutive year, NPR teams up with globalFEST for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions beamed into your living room. Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see...
Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, January 15?

Saturday Night Live has been on a winter hiatus since mid-December. So is tonight the night SNL finally gets back on the air with a new episode?. SNL left things in a pretty weird place. The spread of the omicron variant in New York City forced the show to change plans for its Christmas episode. After sending most cast and crew members home, the show asked host Paul Rudd to introduce pretaped sketches and holiday sketches.
When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

UPDATE (1/24): On Monday, LiveNation announced When We Were Young Festival has added a third date, following its first two dates selling out. The third date takes place on Saturday, Oct. 24 and includes the same lineup, with the exception of Alex G replacing Wolf Alice on Saturday, October 29th and La Dispute will not be performing on Day Three. Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 31. *** UPDATE (1/21): On Friday, LiveNation announced that the When We Were Young Festival will now feature a second date with the exact same stacked lineup on Sunday, Oct. 23. Featuring multiple stages across festival grounds, earlier...
Meet Adamma and Adanne Ebo, the Twin Filmmakers Behind Sundance Stunner ‘Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul’

Have you ever heard of praise miming? It’s a style of praise dance popular in some Black churches, where performers swap lyrical movement for miming and often wear mimes’ traditional white face makeup. This form of worship plays a central role in “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul,” the Sundance stunner from identical twin sisters, writer-director Adamma and producer Adanne Ebo. Their film follows pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown) and his first lady Trinitie (Regina Hall) as they aim to rebuild their congregation after a scandal effectively closes their Atlanta megachurch, which maxed out around 26,000 worshippers. The pastor and first...
Cordae: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Midway through his Tiny Desk...
Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: Kombilesa Mí, Northern Cree, Son Rompe Pera

For the second consecutive year, NPR teams up with globalFEST for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions beamed into your living room. Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see...
Esperanza Spalding: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

I was super excited to see NPR drop this video of Esperanza Spalding performing on their Tiny Desk (Home) Concert program. “Enter into esperanza spalding’s safe space for healing through music and song with a Tiny Desk (home) concert of selections from her. A constant iteration of evolutionary ideas, her songwriting workshop is both a bold examination of human existence and resilience and a guided research collaboration with a collective of musicians and researchers in the practices of neuroscience, psychology and music therapy. All Formwelas (songs) from the S.A.L. are created through our research, divination, intuition, musicianship, taste, inspiration, and collaborative effort to design songs that enhance a specific salutary affect,” Spalding writes on her project site.
Cordae Performs For NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert Series

Cordae is the latest artist to take over NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series. The young rapper blessed the stage performing songs from both ‘The Lost Boy’ and his new album ‘From A Bird’s Eye View’ for 20 minutes. The seven-track setlist included...
5 Classic Rock Tiny Desk Concerts

Pat Benatar celebrates her birthday today (January 10), and we thought we’d honor the tiny rocker with massive pipes by looking back at one of her most intimate concerts ever. Benatar and husband/guitarist/songwriting partner Neil Giraldo performed on NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” video series back in November 2014, and...
‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Set To Return To Studio Next Week

Seth Meyers is moving out of his Thorn Birds-adorned home studio and back to 30 Rock next week. The host of NBC’s Late Night is set to return to the studio Monday after a week recording the show remotely due to testing positive for Covid-19. Meyers is no stranger to the remote recording and has spent much of the last week joking about eating horse pudding and reengaging with his friend the Sea Captain, who now exists in painting form with Meyers’ day-drinking pal Rihanna. Monday’s show is set to feature SNL’s Aidy Bryan and Search Party’s John Early with Turnstile drummer Daniel Fang joining the 8G Band. “We’ll plan to be back in the studio next and hope you’ve enjoyed this little week-long return to isolation with horse pudding jokes and sea captain interjections,” Meyers said last night at the end of his latest A Closer Look segment. “I haven’t checked but I have to imagine our ratings have been on an incline.” Meyers is expected to be joined in late-night by the return of James Corden, who similarly paused production of The Late Late Show due to a positive Covid test.
Mid-‘60s Bossa Jazz from Azymuth Keyboardist Jose Roberto Bertami

The Brazilian fusionists Azymuth roam in the fruitful plains where bossa nova, jazz and funk of all kinds intersect, but Far Out Recordings is giving us a listen back to beyond their earliest work with a re-release of Azymuth’s keyboardist’s first recordings. Jose Roberto Bertami’s 1965 and 1966 albums, Os Tatuis and the Jose Roberto Bertami Trio, are mid-60s bossa jazz, centered on the piano, as good as you’ve heard. Both albums come out digitally and physically on March 18.
‘Nothing Compares’ Review: Looking Back at the Beautiful Fury of Sinéad O’Connor

Album covers used to be mythically important — they could etch the image of a musician forever in your mind’s eye. In “Nothing Compares,” Kathryn Ferguson’s incisive and poignant documentary about the life and career of Sinéad O’Connor, we see the image that was chosen in 1987 for the cover of O’Connor’s first album, “The Lion and the Cobra,” made when she was 20 years old and pregnant: an extraordinary photograph of Sinéad in mid-scream. Talk about mythology! That’s how the album was released in Europe, but for us benighted souls in America, the image was deemed to edgy. It...
Cordae Performs Well-Crafted Tiny Desk Concert

Fresh off the release of his sophomore album From A Bird's Eye View, Cordae has been popping up everywhere. From interviews speaking on his music, to sit downs enlightening us on his weight loss journey and performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 24 year old rapper is keeping himself in the light that he's earned. There was a 3 year time period between his albums, so using his recent release to remind people of just who he is seems to be his gameplan. Now he's doing so on NPR's Tiny Desk platform, giving listeners a display of his musical stylings and acumen.
