POTUS

White House chief of staff on Biden’s Russia-Ukraine comments, pandemic handling

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite House Chief of Staff Ron Klain tells Lester Holt...

Richard Fly
2d ago

Well he has gas right’s in the uk that him and his family and friends stole so he is not going to let Russia take everything him and his buddies stole

Ron Klain
Joe Biden
Lester Holt
CBS News

As Biden predicts Russia will invade, U.S. rushes weapons into Ukraine with some — but not all — NATO allies

It was chilly in Geneva on Thursday morning, and there was no reason to think the talks between the top diplomats from the U.S. and Russia the following day would be any warmer. Tension between the two global powers continues to rise, with President Biden saying on Wednesday that it was his "guess" Russian President Vladimir Putin would use the roughly 100,000 forces he has massed along the border to "move in" to Ukraine.
POTUS
Washington Post

So what is Trump’s position on the threat to Ukraine?

This article originally inaccurately summarized a description of Clinton Ehrlich's affiliation while he worked in Moscow. It has been updated to quote the description directly. Former president Donald Trump would like very much for people to view him as President Biden’s inevitable opponent in 2024. The stronger that perception, the...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Allies take the lead as Biden refuses to boost Ukraine defenses

Visiting Ukraine on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted that the United States stands resolute alongside Kyiv. Blinken also announced another $200 million provision of defensive support. The truth, however, is that even as Russia's invasion plan takes shape, the Biden administration's support for Ukraine is far more rhetorical...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Senator says Putin invading Ukraine 'could end up leading to Russia's downfall'

Sen. Chris Murphy appeared Tuesday on Anderson Cooper 360, where the Connecticut Democrat addressed the growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with Russia now reportedly having hundreds of thousands of troops posted at the Ukrainian border. Though Russia invaded Crimea, a pro-Russia area of Ukraine, in 2014 with little pushback, Murphy said things would go much differently if Russian President Vladimir Putin were to invade.
Fox News

Biden's press conference gets panned by critics: 'Total disaster'

President Biden spent most of 2021 avoiding press conferences, but he held one on Wednesday, which was panned as being a "total disaster." The White House had high hopes for Biden's press conference on Wednesday — hoping to paint the administration as a less-cloistered outfit that embraces the public and transparency. With Biden's strikingly low popularity numbers, the president was expected to cast himself as a competent leader, who is in touch with the problems of everyday American voters.
NBC News

Russia-Ukraine tensions need a unified NATO response. But Biden shook the alliance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin won a major victory this past week, and it didn’t require him to move a single soldier or weapon into Ukraine. During a news conference at the White House Wednesday, President Joe Biden made several considerable concessions. These rhetorical retreats would not only damage and further destabilize the government in Kyiv. They also reverberated in capitals across eastern and central Europe, leaving leaders there feeling even more vulnerable to Moscow’s meddling.
NBC News

