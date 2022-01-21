ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

4 people, including infant, freeze to death being smuggled across US-Canada border

By VICTORIA J. ARANCIO
abc7ny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour people, including two adults, a teen and an infant, have been found frozen to death about 40 feet from the U.S.-Canada border while being smuggled into North Dakota, according to U.S. and Canadian authorities. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and law enforcement officers with the Department of...

abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Infant among four bodies found near US-Canada border

Police in Canada have found the bodies of four people, including an infant, in a snowy field near the US border. The group died from exposure due to the frigid cold, which dropped to -35C (-31F) with wind chill, officials say. The bodies of a man, a woman, a teenage...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Florida State
The Independent

Four, including a baby and a teen, found frozen to death on Canada-Minnesota border

Four people, including an infant, have been found dead after being exposed to the cold near Minnesota’s border with Canada, a man has been charged with human smuggling in relation to the incident.Border patrol agents pulled over a Florida man, Steve Shand, 47, in a large van, on Wednesday near the border. According to a report by CBS Minnesota, there were allegedly two undocumented Indian nationals in his vehicle.On the way to the border patrol station officials came across another group who said they were expecting a pick-up but had been walking for 11 hours. They had items for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Essential Travelers Crossing Into U.S. Borders By Land Must Show Proof Of COVID Vaccination

(CBSDFW.COM) – The Department of Homeland Security is requiring all essential travelers crossing into the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination starting Saturday, Jan. 22. The new restrictions will apply to non-U.S. individuals who are traveling for both essential and non-essential reasons. They will not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, or U.S. nationals. COVID-19 testing is not required for entry via a land port of entry or ferry terminal. First announced in October 2021, the changes will align public health measures that govern land travel with those that govern incoming international air travel, according to DHS. Non-U.S. individuals traveling to the U.S. via land ports of entry or ferry terminals, whether for essential or non-essential reasons, must: verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status provide proof of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccination, as outlined on the CDC website present a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant document, such as a valid passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, or Enhanced Tribal Card be prepared to present any other relevant documents requested by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer during a border inspection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#U S Canada Border#U S Border Patrol#Canadian#Indian#Rcmp#Doj
abc7ny.com

NYPD officer killed, another seriously wounded in shooting

A New York City officer is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries after they were shot responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem, police said. The officers responded to the scene, where a mother and adult son were fighting in a first-floor apartment. The mother met police in the front of the apartment on West 135 Street at around 6:30 p.m. When they went to a rear room to talk to the son, shots suddenly rang out, striking two of the three responding officers, police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

US charges 2nd man in Haitian president's murder

The US Justice Department charged a Haitian-Chilean man Thursday with conspiracy to commit murder for his role in the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise last July. The Justice Department documents refer to a key figure, a Haitian-American, who is only identified as "Co-conspirator #1." gma/pmh/mlm
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Ohio man firing AR-15 to celebrate new year shot dead by police officer, wife claims

A Black man who was firing a gun to celebrate the new year has allegedly been shot dead by a police officer without warning.Marquetta Williams said the incident occurred outside their home in Ohio’s Canton city at 12.05am on Saturday, when her husband James Williams, 46, was firing celebratory shots using her AR-15 rifle.She said that he had gone inside after participating in the annual neighbourhood tradition but then went back outside to fire a few more celebratory shots. He fired four shots into the air and turned to follow her inside again, but then said: “I’ve been shot”, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wyoming News

Former Border Patrol chief: Texas doing federal government's job, holding line at U.S. border

(The Center Square) – The number of illegal immigrants apprehended at the southern border by the Texas Department of Public Safety in the past year has somewhat mitigated what is otherwise a huge problem because the Biden administration is failing to enforce U.S. immigration laws, a former U.S. Border Patrol executive says. While Texas is acting as the first line of defense at the southern border, former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott said, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents want to do their jobs but...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Police appeal for witnesses to horror attack on young Asian woman

Vancouver police have appealed for information and witnesses following an unsolved attack on an Asian woman in the city on New Year’s Eve. The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) on Wednesday released video showing the 22-year-old woman being thrown against a wall in broad daylight. She had departed the Hotel Georgia on Vancouver’s West Georgia Street on 31 December when the attack unfolded at around 3.30pm, the department said, “This is a very concerning incident,” said police constable Tania Visintin to the Vancouver Sun. “The victim was just walking down the street minding her own business when it occurred.”The police appeal follows...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy