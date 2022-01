The University Council on Water Resources has awarded Utah Water Research Laboratory assistant professor Belize Lane the 2022 Early Career Award for Applied Water Research. Lane, who is also a faculty member in the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department, focuses her research on arid, water-limited regions of the Western United States. She was nominated for the award by several of her colleagues in California who have worked with her since the time she was earning her Ph.D.

