Killeen ISD parents say district needs to do more to fight COVID cases

As COVID cases continue to rise in schools, parents in Killeen are saying their district isn’t doing enough to protect their children.

As of Thursday, the COVID-19 dashboard for Killeen ISD is reporting over 700 cases in the district and that includes over 200 staff cases and over 500 students.

Numbers that have some parents in the district are extremely worried.

"There's so many concerns because if we haven't learned anything by this point, then we are going in the wrong direction,” said Zoila Recinos, Kisd Parent.

On Wednesday, Superintendent John Craft released a video updating parents on how they are handling the spread of COVID and it included several changes

”Your student’s class may be combined with another or, they may have a substitute or administrator covering the class for the day. Several classes are gathering for instruction in the auditorium, cafeteria, or gym,” said Dr. Craft.

How students are being taught is not the only thing that may change soon.

”We can continue transporting all students but if we don’t have healthy drivers, we may have to limit transportation to only special education students in the future.” said Dr. Craft.

These changes are getting some parents to call for the district to close, at least for a few days.

”We should give teachers a rest. Let teachers that are sick recuperate. They should have been planning for something like this since the beginning,” said Teresa Bonilla, KISD Parent.

Some parents are also calling for a mask mandate to be put in place, if only temporarily.

Meanwhile, the KISD says they are monitoring the situation and they will inform parents of changes as they are needed.