The Utah Grizzlies finished a weekend sweep of Allen on Sunday afternoon, beating the Americans 4-3. While the game was closer than the first two the similarities were very familiar. Allen scored first and held leads of 1-0 and 2-1 before Utah scored three straight goals including yet another shorthanded goal. With a 4-2 lead for the Grizzlies after the second period the die was pretty much cast, as Utah has not lost all season when leading after the second period, a record that now stands at 18-0-0-0.

