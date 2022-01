Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 have updated their quarantine and isolation policy. Those periods have been reduced to five days, in line with the recent update by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which was adopted by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE). These mitigation strategies are used for those who test positive for COVID-19 or are considered to be a close contact. Isolation for those who test positive for COVID-19 may only be ended after that five-day period if the person has been fever free for 24 hours and symptoms have improved.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO