Free vaccine clinic held by Asian Community Development Council

By Ana Rodriguez
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clinic will be held on the second floor of the Shanghai Plaza in the heart of the Spring Mountain Corridor at 4276 Spring Mountain Road #207.

Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines will be available for first, second, and booster shots. Pediatric doses will be available for children ages five to 11. Flu shots will also be available, and all vaccinations are free of charge.

ACDC’s vaccine clinics are done in collaboration with Immunize Nevada and Albertsons Pharmacy.

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

