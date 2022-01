Destiny 2 players are able to rise to any challenge, it seems. It took less than 24 hours for a few Guardians to take the changes in the game’s latest patch to the extreme. Hotfix 3.4.0.3 was released on January 20, and it included a rather interesting change: players can now raise their mobility stat above 100 “without detriment to their cooldown timers.” Bungie stated at the time that there there was “no real benefit” to increasing this number to that degree, but that didn’t stop players from taking up the challenge. “Seriously, go ahead,” said the patch notes. “Max that stat out. We dare you. Show us how high you can get your mobility.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO