ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox Might Stop Releasing Call of Duty Games Every Year

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft's impending purchase of Activision Blizzard could lead to a lot of changes for the video game industry, most notably for the Call of Duty franchise. There are a lot of questions about how the Xbox purchase might impact the series, including its release schedule. According to new reporting from Bloomberg,...

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Bloomberg#The Call Of Duty#Activision Blizzard#Warzone#Ricochet#Call Of Duty Vanguard
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Is Finally Rolling Out A Feature Fans Have Waited Years For

If you've been following the gaming news at all this week, you'll know that Microsoft has absolutely dominated the conversation. On Tuesday, Microsoft announced it plans to buy Call Of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard for nearly $69 billion. It's the largest acquisition the video game industry has ever seen, and one that has huge implications going forward.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Sorry, Call of Duty is an anime game now

If you tend to find yourself anywhere near anime circles these days, you’ve probably heard that Attack on Titan’s final season (for real this time) has gotten underway. Perhaps this occasion has given you cause to wonder ‘how would Attack on Titan look in a videogame with a more realistic art style?’ Well, your extremely specific inquiry is answered, friend, thanks to Call of Duty.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

Xbox gets serious as Microsoft buys Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard

Microsoft has officially entered into an agreement to purchase Call of Duty and World of Warcraft maker Activision Blizzard for a reported $68.7 billion. As confirmed in an official blog post from Xbox, the massive deal includes numerous major video game properties, such as Overwatch, Diablo, Crash Bandicoot, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, Spyro, Candy Crush, Starcraft, and of course, the aforementioned giant that is Call of Duty.
BUSINESS
realsport101.com

Is Gun Game coming to Call of Duty Vanguard?

Call of Duty Vanguard's multiplayer offering is far from bad, but it's still quite limited in options when you compare it to what we saw at the end of Black Ops Cold War's lifetime. This is, of course, expected, but it's still hard not to feel like we should have more options at the moment.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Xbox Game Pass To Get Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch & More

With Activision Blizzard joining the Xbox family, here’s what it means for Xbox Game Pass. The gaming world is in a state of shock today after learning of Microsoft’s massive $70bn take over of gaming giants, Activision Blizzard. Activision Blizzard has been mired in controversy in recent months...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Might Get A Ranked Mode This Month

Call of Duty: Vanguard might possibly open up doors to all of the competitive players with a ranked mode and that too soon. Taking to Twitter earlier today, known Call of Duty insider Hope claimed that the ranked mode will arrive for Vanguard in the coming weeks and will be based on the same system which Call of Duty: WWII used back in 2017.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Next Call Of Duty Might Arrive Early | GameSpot News

The next game in the Call Of Duty franchise for 2022 might be coming sooner than we think due to the low sales of Vanguard according to Tom Henderson who has leaked accurate information in the past for previous Call Of Duty titles, Battlefield 2042, and more. Rockstar Games has...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Xbox boss says he wants “to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation”

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has taken to Twitter to talk about one of the key bones of contention surrounding the agreed acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. While Sony has stated that they expect Microsoft to honour contractual agreements with Activision, Spencer has now confirmed that it’s Microsoft’s intention to “keep Call of Duty on PlayStation.”
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Call of Duty developers release joint statement assuring game-breaking bugs will be patched in all titles

From Warzone players having weapons with unlimited ammo to Modern Warfare ultimately being unplayable for thousands, the Call of Duty community has noticeably dealt with almost an unfathomable amount of bugs. Despite players attempting to raise awareness of these issues for months on social media, the developers have only now responded to the backlash in a joint statement.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy