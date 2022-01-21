ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Some Santa Ana schools face substitute teacher shortage amid omicron surge

By Chip Yost
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

Some schools in the Santa Ana Unified School District were forced to get creative after a substitute teacher staffing shortage that was due to the latest COVID-19 wave.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Jan. 20, 2022.

KTLA

LAUSD to prohibit cloth face masks for students starting Monday

Students in Los Angeles Unified School District will now be prohibited from wearing cloth masks, according to an announcement distributed Saturday by the district. Starting Monday, students must wear “well-fitted, non-cloth masks with a nose wire” at all times, including outdoors. District officials said surgical masks or higher-grade masks were acceptable, and that such masks […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Even as omicron surge plateaus, L.A. County health officials recommend avoiding gatherings

Even as the winter Omicron surge flattens, Los Angeles County health officials are urging the public to continue avoiding nonessential gatherings, saying coronavirus transmission remains at one of the highest levels ever seen in the two-year-old pandemic’s history. With California averaging more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases a day recently, that’s still more than twice […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

L.A. schools see declining COVID rates, improvement in student attendance

Campuses in the Los Angeles school district have improved attendance and lower coronavirus rates in their second week since returning from winter break. But infections remain near record levels and the data are difficult to interpret because health officials have suspended contact-tracing requirements. School officials said they are encouraged by the numbers, which come amid […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Strong winds feed fires, disrupt power in California

Powerful offshore winds knocked down trees and power lines around Southern California overnight while fanning brush fires in Big Sur and Sonoma County. In Los Angeles County, where a high wind warning was in effect until 3 p.m. Saturday, gusts of up to 89 mph were recorded at Mt. Lukens in the San Gabriel Mountains, […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Family of slain teen hopes reward will bring killer to justice

Two weeks after the body of 16-year-old Tioni Theus was discovered near the Manchester off-ramp of the 110 Freeway, her killer remains on the loose, and her family is still working to get justice. Since Theus’ death, $250,000 in reward money was offered to anyone who could help find the suspect in the recent murder […]
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Newsom vows state help in cracking down on L.A. rail thefts

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is promising statewide coordination as law enforcement and prosecutors go after thieves who have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains near downtown Los Angeles for months, leaving the tracks blanketed with discarded boxes. The governor on Thursday joined a cleanup crew from the state Department of Transportation filling dozens of trash […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Teen wounded after shooting in Chesterfield Square parking lot: LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a shooter who wounded a 15-year-old in a parking lot quarrel Saturday afternoon in the Chesterfield Square area of South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Slauson Avenue, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man charged in fatal stabbing of woman at Hancock Park furniture store

A man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old woman while she worked alone at a Hancock Park furniture store last week, officials said Friday. Shawn Laval Smith, 31, faces one count of murder and a special allegation that he used a deadly and dangerous weapon, a knife, in the random attack, […]
KTLA

L.A., Ventura counties violated law by closing gun stores during pandemic shutdowns, court rules

Two California counties violated the Constitution’s right to keep and bear arms when they shut down gun and ammunition stores in 2020 as nonessential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, a federal appeals court ruled Thursday. Officials in Los Angeles and Ventura counties had separately won lower court decisions saying gun stores were not exempt from broader shutdown […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Loved ones, advocates rally against illicit drug sales on Snapchat

Demonstrators met in Santa Monica Friday to rally against the sale of illicit drugs on Snapchat. The loved ones and advocates marched to Snapchat’s headquarters to demand tougher restrictions on the popular social media app following fatal overdoses from powerful opioid fentanyl. Snapchat recently announced efforts to enhance safety on the platform, but Amy Neville, […]
PROTESTS
KTLA

CHLA, 3 other California health providers getting millions in grants to combat staff burnout

As front-line healthcare workers continue to be spread thin by the pandemic and high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations, four California healthcare organizations will receive a combined $8.7 million in federal funding to combat burnout and promote mental health among staffers in an attempt to curb attrition. The Health Resources and Services Administration awarded Children’s Hospital Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Strong Santa Ana winds return to SoCal; gusts of up to 80 mph forecast: NWS

Winds began whipping up in Southern California on Friday afternoon as a strong Santa Ana event descends on the region, according to forecasters. Powerful winds will strengthen after sunset and linger through the weekend, gradually tapering off between Saturday and Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Gusts of 50 to 70 mph — and isolated […]
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Food banks need help as omicron surge reduces number of volunteers

Food banks across the country are experiencing a critical shortage of volunteers as the omicron variant frightens people away from their usual shifts, and companies and schools that regularly supply large groups of volunteers are canceling their participation over virus fears. The end result in many cases has been a serious increase in spending by the food […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Moderate Santa Ana winds arrive

Look for moderate Santa Ana winds to arrive with afternoon highs mostly in the mid to upper 70s around the Southland Thursday. The downtown areas is expected to reach a high of 76 degrees. Forecasters are calling for much more powerful Santa Anas to kick in Friday night and continue into Saturday. A cooling trend […]
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

