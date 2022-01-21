2 found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Graham home

GRAHAM, Wash. — Deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two roommates were found dead inside a home Thursday afternoon in Graham.

Pierce County deputies were called at 2:44 p.m. to a home on 242nd Street East near 94th Avenue East, where the bodies of a 68-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were discovered.

They were notified after one of the roommate’s friends stopped by the home and discovered their bodies.

Sergeant Darren Moss Jr. of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said, “A friend had come by the residence to check on his friend and found him deceased inside, and then found a woman deceased inside as well.”

A gun was also found inside the home.

According to an initial investigation by deputies, the man killed the woman and then himself.

The woman was in the process of evicting the man, Moss said.

Moss said detectives will remain at the scene overnight to collect evidence and determine what happened.

Authorities do not believe there are any other people involved.

