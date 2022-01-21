ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelicans Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

The New Orleans Pelicans are in New York to play the Knicks on Thursday night.

The New Orleans Pelicans are in New York to play the Knicks on Thursday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Pelicans can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

The Pelicans come into the game as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 16-28 record in 44 games.

They were not expected to be good this season, because Zion Williamson has yet to play this season.

As for the Knicks, they come into the game at 22-23 in 45 games, and are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are currently on a two-game losing streak after losing at home to the Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Last season they were the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

