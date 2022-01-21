ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FeiB4_0drSlI6200

The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The New York Knicks are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Knicks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

They come into the game on a two-game losing streak after losing two games at home against the Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

On the season, the Knicks are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-23 record in 45 games.

After being the fourth seed in the east last season, they have been somewhat underwhelming so far this season.

As for the Pelicans, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 16-28 record in 44 games played on the year.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NY Knicks: 2 different trades that bring Jalen Brunson to NY

As I recently reported, the NY Knicks have done some homework on Dallas Mavericks’ Point Guard, Jalen Brunson. According to Marc Berman of The NY Post, the front office wants him “BAD”. But according to some other reports, the former Villanova standout is looking for an extension...
NBA
FanSided

New York Knicks: 4 players to target at the trade deadline

Four players that the New York Knicks should target ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. The New York Knicks, through the first 46 games of the season, are just 22-24. After the success that they experienced last season, you can’t describe the team’s first half of the season as nothing short of a disappointment.
NBA
elitesportsny.com

The Knicks don’t need to make a blockbuster trade — yet

The New York Knicks should let this season play out before making a big move. The New York Knicks are flirting with mediocrity this season. They’re not bad, but they can’t seem to develop any real level of consistency like last year. It’s up — then it’s down.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FanSided

Reacting to H.H’s ridiculous potential NY Knicks trade article

As we know, I enjoy finding hypothetical trades involving the NY Knicks online and ripping them apart, but it’s been quite a while since I had to aim my crosshairs at another FanSided site. Today’s target is the Boston Celtics page, Hardwood Houdini. What maybe makes this trade...
NBA
ESPN

Julius Randle, the New York Knicks and the burden of expectations

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN had just played host to one of the season's most thrilling comebacks. It was Jan. 6, and New York Knicks fans had witnessed a ridiculous buzzer-beating bank shot 3-pointer by RJ Barrett that capped a 24-point rally and win against the Boston Celtics. It was the Knicks'...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
NBA Analysis Network

Time For Knicks To Re-Consider Julius Randle As Cornerstone?

New York City is always a very energetic place and there are always people celebrating something, but last NBA season, there was a lot to celebrate in New York because of the Knicks success. Not only did the Knicks make the playoffs for the first-time since 2013, but they claimed...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference#The Golden State Warriors
Finger Lakes Times

Julius Randle, Knicks starters struggle in loss to Pelicans

NEW YORK — It was the same old story for the Knicks Thursday night:. The starters were brutal, and it took the bench to make it a game. Julius Randle, Kemba Walker and company ran up a deficit that got to 24 points early in the fourth quarter. A lineup of Immanuel Quickley, Alec Burks, Obi Toppin and Quentin Grimes turned in a spirited performance to cut the lead to 10 twice, but it was too little too late in a 102-91 loss to the Pelicans.
NBA
texasguardian.com

Pelicans run past Knicks to snap road losing streak

Jonas Valanciunas totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans led most of the way, pulled away in the third quarter and snapped a five-game road losing streak with a 102-91 victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday night. Valanciunas posted his 31st double-double to help...
NBA
Newsday

Knicks have night to forget in loss to Pelicans

As the first half ended Thursday night, the Knicks left the court at Madison Square Garden — some unwillingly. In the final 30 seconds of the half, Kemba Walker and Julius Randle picked up technical fouls. After the latter technical, Evan Fournier tried to guide Randle to the locker room and away from the officials, and Randle angrily smacked his arm away.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy