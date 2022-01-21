Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Pelicans

The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

They come into the game on a two-game losing streak after losing two games at home against the Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

On the season, the Knicks are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-23 record in 45 games.

After being the fourth seed in the east last season, they have been somewhat underwhelming so far this season.

As for the Pelicans, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 16-28 record in 44 games played on the year.

