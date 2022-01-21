ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

What the immediate future of medical marijuana in Mississippi may look like

By Tom Dees, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7GZB_0drSl7TI00

MISSISSIPPI — Medical marijuana is one step even closer to becoming a reality in Mississippi.

The Mississippi House passed an amended bill from the Senate yesterday to create a medical marijuana program. FOX13 looked at what this means for patients as well as businesses ready to grow in the state.

Ten. That’s the number of grow houses planned almost immediately for north Mississippi if medical marijuana passes in the state.

“I think that anything that will bring in revenue for the state and if people need it they are going other places to find it. So, anything they can do here should help,” Billy Williams of Southaven said.

Hardy Case, a cannabis consultant with Beringia Cannabis, said that if passed, the new law would allow patients with chronic illnesses access to medical marijuana.

”They are actually going to be the same conditions that were in initiative 65, but I’ll tell you them right now cancer, Parkinson’s Disease, Huntington’s Disease, and muscular dystrophy,” Case said.

Case said the Mississippi bill covers about thirty debilitating illnesses exactly like the law in Arkansas. The difference is, if made law, the Mississippi plan has no cap on the number of licenses for growers and dispensaries.

”The Mississippi bill is a better bill and allows more patients to have access,” Case said.

The Mississippi bill sets the possession limit at three ounces a month. In Arkansas, you can have up to five ounces a month. Also, Arkansas has no cap on potency. Mississippi’s bill does.

“Mississippi’s limit is just at the right amount where patients will be able to get relief,” Case said.

”I think it is awesome if it is going to help people. I don’t smoke marijuana, but whatever it takes to get people’s health better,” Cherri Howell of Olive Branch said.

If the Senate approves the house’s changes to the bill, it could land on Governor Tate Reeves’s desk in the next few days. Reeves, though, recently said he wanted a lower limit to the amount of marijuana a patient can buy.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 12

Asia Girl
1d ago

the only thing that will hold it up is taters veto. He has already stated he would veto any MM bill sent for his signature. I really don't understand why he is so opposed to something that will help thousands of Mississippians as well as bring a large amount of revenue to the state.

Reply
8
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases top 70 million

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 70 million on Friday, with more than 18 million new coronavirus infections reported during the past 28 days. By late Saturday afternoon, U.S. COVID-19 cases totaled 70,466,436, including nearly 295,000 cases reported in the 24 hours ended at 9 p.m., Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll hit 865,310 by Saturday night, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

With Roe in doubt, states act on abortion limits, expansions

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — It didn't take long for abortion to re-emerge as a flashpoint in state legislatures. Less than a month into the 2022 legislative sessions, battles over the future of abortion already are setting up around the U.S. Republican lawmakers are proposing new restrictions modeled after laws in Texas and Mississippi that present a direct challenge to the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, while some Democratic-led states are working to preserve or expand access.
TEXAS STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Omicron wave leaves US food banks scrambling for volunteers

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Food banks across the country are experiencing a critical shortage of volunteers as the omicron variant frightens people away from their usual shifts, and companies and schools that regularly supply large groups of volunteers are canceling their participation over virus fears. The end result...
CHARITIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
87K+
Followers
84K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy